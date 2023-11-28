Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "We will change everything"

It is fitting for Mercedes' season that George Russell put the car off the track and Frederik Vesti appeared out of nowhere in third place: a constant up and down. Toto Wolff's assessment.

The Mercedes remained a mystery until the very end: 3rd place in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi with the young Dane Frederik Vesti, but a mysterious defect in George Russell's car, a crash and a premature end to testing.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff on the evening after the Abu Dhabi GP: "We are changing the concept for 2024. We are moving away from everything that was on the track in 2023 - chassis, weight distribution, airflow, everything is different. We only have one chance with a fresh start, and that's exactly what we're doing."

"Of course, there is also the risk that we won't get it right. Anything is possible for the coming season - making a huge step in catching up or not getting what we expect from this different approach."

"I'm trying to keep my expectations in check. We ended the season on a bittersweet note, we were able to defend second place against Ferrari at the end, but we started the season with the ambition of making life difficult for Red Bull Racing. If we want to catch them, it will be like climbing Mount Everest."





Abu Dhabi test

01. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.393 min (110 laps)

02 Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:24.662 (103)

03 Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:24.679 (106)

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.715 (117)

05. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 (69)

06. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.827 (37)

07 Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:25.038 (108)

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:25.050 (123)

09th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:25.263 (56)

10th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.371 (66)

11th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.424 (96)

12th Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:25.554 (123)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.570 (59)

14th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.666 (124)

15th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.753 (96)

16th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.779 (110)

17th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, 1:25.842 (50)

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930 (123)

19th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:25.940 (130)

20th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.283 (58)

21st Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.681 (50)

22nd Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832 (65)

23rd Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:26.965 (55)

24th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.387 (106)

25th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:27.824 (51)