Ayumu Iwasa (AlphaTauri): "I have learnt so much"

Ayumu Iwasa was literally glowing when he joined the journalists: the Formula 2 driver, fourth overall in 2023 with three victories, was allowed to drive a Formula 1 racing car for the first time at the Abu Dhabi test.

The 22-year-old Japanese driver was blown away: "That was simply amazing! A huge thank you to everyone at Red Bull, AlphaTauri and Honda who made this possible."

"We organised the day so that I could gain confidence step by step in the first few hours. We deliberately took it easy."

"After that, I picked up the pace, also thanks to fresh tyres. At the end, I would have liked to do another fast lap with an almost empty tank, but there was a small problem with the car."

To be precise, there was a brief fire as Iwasa headed for the pits, which was quickly extinguished by the attentive track marshals. But that was the end of the day.



Iwasa: "I have learnt so much today. I can draw on this for quite some time."



Jonathan Eddolls, the chief engineer at AlphaTauri, gave the Japanese debutant a good report: "Ayumu got used to the car very quickly. After a few aero tests at the beginning, we soon started to fine-tune the set-up and work with the tyres."



"Iwasa did a very solid job and didn't make any mistakes. His statements were precise and corresponded to the impressions that the regular drivers had of the car. In the end, he was given soft tyres, but was unable to take full advantage of them due to a defect."





Abu Dhabi test

01. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.393 min (110 laps)

02 Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:24.662 (103)

03 Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:24.679 (106)

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.715 (117)

05. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 (69)

06. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.827 (37)

07 Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:25.038 (108)

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:25.050 (123)

09th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:25.263 (56)

10th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.371 (66)

11th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.424 (96)

12th Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:25.554 (123)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.570 (59)

14th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.666 (124)

15th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.753 (96)

16th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.779 (110)

17th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, 1:25.842 (50)

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930 (123)

19th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:25.940 (130)

20th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.283 (58)

21st Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.681 (50)

22nd Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832 (65)

23rd Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:26.965 (55)

24th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.387 (106)

25th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:27.824 (51)