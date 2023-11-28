Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Gave away too many points

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has taken another detailed look at the 2023 GP season and recognises a lot of potential for development: "We gave away more points than our direct rivals."

Ferrari missed its target for the season twice. The Italians wanted to fight for the 2023 World Championship title with Red Bull Racing - it didn't work out. Ferrari then wanted to take second place in the World Championship from Mercedes. That didn't work out either.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur took another detailed look at the 22 races and came to the following conclusion: "We gave away more points than our direct rivals. So we also have more potential than our opponents."

The Frenchman elaborates: "We somehow started the season on the wrong foot with Charles' retirement and the penalty in the second race. For Leclerc, that meant 25 points lost. And it's not just the points that we lose. A situation like this also means that our opponents gain points."

"In any case, over the course of the season I've always briefly extrapolated where we would be without the points we've lost. We have to make better use of opportunities, we have to become more efficient. I don't like to argue with ifs, ands and buts. After all, it's usually our own mistakes that have cost us points. We have to improve and I know that we have all the foundations to do so."





Abu Dhabi test

01. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.393 min (110 laps)

02 Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:24.662 (103)

03 Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:24.679 (106)

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.715 (117)

05. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 (69)

06. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.827 (37)

07 Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:25.038 (108)

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:25.050 (123)

09th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:25.263 (56)

10th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.371 (66)

11th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.424 (96)

12th Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:25.554 (123)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.570 (59)

14th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.666 (124)

15th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.753 (96)

16th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.779 (110)

17th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, 1:25.842 (50)

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930 (123)

19th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:25.940 (130)

20th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.283 (58)

21st Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.681 (50)

22nd Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832 (65)

23rd Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:26.965 (55)

24th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.387 (106)

25th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:27.824 (51)



