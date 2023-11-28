Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari): Best attempt stopped

Scuderia Ferrari completed 258 laps in the Abu Dhabi post-season test, with Robert Shwarztman completing the most laps - 123 - and the Israeli-born Russian set the eighth-fastest time.

Ferrari had three drivers in action at the post-season test on the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi: reserve driver Robert Shwartzman (24) was in one car all day, while regular drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc shared the other car.

Shwartzman, Formula 3 champion in 2019 and Formula 2 runner-up overall in 2021 (behind current McLaren driver Oscar Piastri), was behind the wheel of the 2023 Ferrari SF-23 for the third time (after the Friday practice sessions at Zandvoort and Abu Dhabi).

"I got to drive a lot, which is good," said Shwartzman, summarising what happened. "I'm very happy with how the day went."

"We did a series of endurance runs to gain experience in terms of tyre degradation. At the end of the day, we took out some fuel and I went out on track for some fast laps. Unfortunately, the last attempt was thwarted when the red flag was shown for the stopped Iwasa."



Shwartzman remains diligent: "From here it's back to Maranello for adjustments in the race simulator."





Abu Dhabi test

01. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.393 min (110 laps)

02 Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:24.662 (103)

03 Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:24.679 (106)

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.715 (117)

05. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 (69)

06. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.827 (37)

07 Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:25.038 (108)

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:25.050 (123)

09th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:25.263 (56)

10th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.371 (66)

11th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.424 (96)

12th Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:25.554 (123)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.570 (59)

14th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.666 (124)

15th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.753 (96)

16th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.779 (110)

17th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, 1:25.842 (50)

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930 (123)

19th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:25.940 (130)

20th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.283 (58)

21st Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.681 (50)

22nd Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832 (65)

23rd Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:26.965 (55)

24th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.387 (106)

25th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:27.824 (51)