Sergio Pérez (4th): New with Verstappen race engineer

World championship runner-up Sergio Pérez sets the fourth-fastest time at the end-of-season test on the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi: "It was really fun to drive this great race car again."

Six-time GP winner Sergio Pérez took the opportunity to climb into his 2023 Red Bull Racing RB19 for the last time two days after the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi. "It was really fun to drive this great racing car again."

"Especially after a GP weekend, when the impressions are still so fresh, test drives like this are particularly valuable as a comparison. Even after such a long season, you continue to learn about your car."

Gianpiero Lambiase, otherwise Max Verstappen's race engineer, was responsible for the test. He says: "For Checo, it was about clearing up a few question marks regarding the nuances of the set-up of his RB19. I believe that we have taken another good step forward today."

Pérez, who finished second overall in the championship, said again: "We gained a lot of additional information, which was a very good end to an outstanding season."





Abu Dhabi test

01. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.393 min (110 laps)

02 Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:24.662 (103)

03 Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:24.679 (106)

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.715 (117)

05. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 (69)

06. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.827 (37)

07 Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:25.038 (108)

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:25.050 (123)

09th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:25.263 (56)

10th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.371 (66)

11th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.424 (96)

12th Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:25.554 (123)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.570 (59)

14th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.666 (124)

15th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.753 (96)

16th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.779 (110)

17th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, 1:25.842 (50)

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930 (123)

19th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:25.940 (130)

20th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.283 (58)

21st Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.681 (50)

22nd Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832 (65)

23rd Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:26.965 (55)

24th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.387 (106)

25th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:27.824 (51)