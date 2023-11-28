Esteban Ocon after best test time: "P1 is always nice"

No championship points, but it's good for the soul: after a difficult year, Esteban Ocon set the fastest time for Alpine in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi. "It's always nice to see P1."

GP winner Esteban Ocon went into the Abu Dhabi tests with a clear objective: "I have the opportunity to drive all day. I want to learn as much as possible about the behaviour of the tyres. This is particularly instructive compared to the GP weekend."

In the end, the 27-year-old Frenchman even set the fastest time. The eighth-placed driver in the 2017 and 2022 World Championships says: "I realise that this is not important on a test day, but it's always nice to see P1."

"I did a good two GP distances and we were able to work through the whole list we had planned. We wanted to explore all the tyre compounds, with different fuel loads and with changes to the set-up."

"It was my last laps in this A523 model, which gave us some nice moments, but also some difficult moments."



Ocon recently finished fourth in Las Vegas and a magnificent third in Monaco in the spring. But on the other hand, he had to put his race car aside eight times - far too often to be able to hold his own in the midfield, with Esteban finishing twelfth in the championship.



Ocon continued: "We have developed a good understanding of what worked and what didn't work with this race car. We want to build on this for 2024."





Abu Dhabi test

01. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.393 min (110 laps)

02 Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:24.662 (103)

03 Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:24.679 (106)

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.715 (117)

05. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 (69)

06. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.827 (37)

07 Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:25.038 (108)

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:25.050 (123)

09th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:25.263 (56)

10th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.371 (66)

11th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.424 (96)

12th Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:25.554 (123)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.570 (59)

14th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.666 (124)

15th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.753 (96)

16th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.779 (110)

17th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, 1:25.842 (50)

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930 (123)

19th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:25.940 (130)

20th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.283 (58)

21st Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.681 (50)

22nd Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832 (65)

23rd Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:26.965 (55)

24th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.387 (106)

25th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:27.824 (51)