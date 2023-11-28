Pato O'Ward (McLaren/2nd): Pérez successor is here

The next Formula 1 Mexican is ready - IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward puts in an outstanding performance at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi. But there is still no place for him as a regular driver at McLaren.

Patricio "Pato" O'Ward has been called up by McLaren as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's reserve driver for 2024. During testing at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, the 24-year-old Mexican proved that he is ready for such a role - second-fastest test time, respect.

O'Ward, third in IndyCar 2021 with McLaren, was able to drive all day. GP driver Piastri was in the second McLaren. The Mexican says: "I covered almost two Grand Prix distances, I've never driven so much Formula 1 in the same day."

"This has given me the opportunity to learn so much more about driving a car like this. Especially when you had to feel in an endurance run how degrading tyres affect the handling - how much speed you can go without the tyres starting to lock up."

"We did a lot of fine-tuning with various changes to the set-up in order to learn how to react to such nuances."



"Ultimately, Formula 1 drivers are all about confidence. Only if you can completely rely on the car will you get the lap times. You need complete dedication and the expertise to consistently drive a car like this at the limit. I'm always amazed at what a driving machine it is, it's simply incredible."



O'Ward will have to be patient for a regular seat at McLaren - Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are under contract until the end of 2025, Piastri until the end of 2026.





Abu Dhabi test

01. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.393 min (110 laps)

02 Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:24.662 (103)

03 Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:24.679 (106)

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.715 (117)

05. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 (69)

06. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.827 (37)

07 Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:25.038 (108)

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:25.050 (123)

09th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:25.263 (56)

10th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.371 (66)

11th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.424 (96)

12th Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:25.554 (123)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.570 (59)

14th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.666 (124)

15th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.753 (96)

16th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.779 (110)

17th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, 1:25.842 (50)

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930 (123)

19th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:25.940 (130)

20th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.283 (58)

21st Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.681 (50)

22nd Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832 (65)

23rd Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:26.965 (55)

24th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.387 (106)

25th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:27.824 (51)