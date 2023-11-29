FIA boss Ben Sulayem: Masi's comeback possible

The FIA confirmed on 17 February 2022 that Formula 1 race director Michael Masi had been ousted. Masi had lost the trust of many competitors after the controversial 2021 World Championship final in Abu Dhabi between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. A lot went wrong during the long night in Abu Dhabi. The FIA could not simply go back to business as usual.

The bone of contention to this day is the end of the late safety car phase, which Williams driver Nicholas Latifi triggered with an accident and which was not handled in accordance with the regulations. This is because Formula 1 race director Masi called safety car driver Bernd Mayländer back into the pits before all the lapped drivers had the opportunity to lap back.

Only the five drivers travelling between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were allowed to overtake, then Mayländer turned off, leaving Hamilton and Verstappen with one final lap to finish the title fight. The rest is history: Verstappen passed Hamilton to win on much fresher tyres, making him world champion.

To this day, many Lewis Hamilton fans are convinced that Masi ruined their favourite driver's eighth world championship title with his unconventional implementation of the safety car rule. There were even voices calling for the final result with Max Verstappen as world champion to be overturned. Which, of course, did not happen - with the award ceremony after a Formula 1 season, the world championship result is considered certain and cannot be contested under sports and civil law.



Since then, Abu Dhabi 2021 Masi has recovered and was back in the Formula 1 paddock for the first time in April 2023 - in his new role as Chairman of the V8 Supercars Commission. The Australian series has been part of the supporting programme of the Formula 1 race at Albert Park for many years.



But we may not have seen all of Michael Masi in Formula 1, as FIA President Phil Duncan told my Press Associated (PA) colleague.



The head of the United Arab Emirates federation says: "Michael Masi was insulted and abused. He went through hell. This all happened before I took office, but I will apologise to him and if there is a job at the FIA for which he is the right person, then I will bring him back."



Mohammed Ben Sulayem compares the events in Abu Dhabi 2021 with the 1966 World Cup final between England and Germany in London. "I also received death threats if I didn't change the World Cup result, because people thought I had the power to do so. But all I can say to that is: remember the England v Germany final in 1966. Was it right to give that 3:2 to the English? No. Was the result later corrected? No. Did Germany win the World Cup? No."



Back then, Geoff Hurst scored 3-2 for England in stoppage time, but even though the ball was not completely behind the line, referee Gottfried Dienst and line judge Tofiq Bahramov awarded the goal. England later scored 4:2. England's 3:2 is regarded as the most controversial goal in World Cup history, and it has been proven that Dienst and Bahramov made the wrong decision.





Michael Masi: "There were death threats"

At the end of July 2022, Masi opened his heart for the first time about what happened after the long night at the Yas Marina Circuit. In an interview with the Australian Daily Telegraph, the 44-year-old from Sydney says that he is not allowed to talk about the World Championship decision in Abu Dhabi, but he can talk about the sometimes shocking reactions after the long night at Yas Marina Circuit.



Masi said: "Luckily I'm not on Instagram and Twitter. I'm a bit old-fashioned when it comes to social networks, so I'm on Facebook - to keep in touch with family and friends. The night after the Abu Dhabi race, I opened Facebook and was stunned: I had hundreds of messages and the content blew me away."



"The messages were racist, insulting, mean, I received every swear word you can imagine. And yes, there were death threats. People wrote that they would hunt me and my family down. And it went on like that for weeks. Not just on Facebook, but also on my LinkedIn account, which is actually intended for professional contacts. The same kind of vilification."



"I tried to ignore it all and get on with my life, because otherwise you end up in very dark places. I wanted to isolate myself from it all. I only spoke to a few people about the news. I didn't want to worry my family and friends. I deliberately played it all down."



"But a few days after the World Cup final, I found myself looking over my shoulder in London. I looked at faces and wondered if this was one of those people who had said they would hunt me down. I no longer felt any appetite. The whole thing was difficult, especially mentally, but it also affected my body. I just wanted to be alone."



"Looking back, I should have sought help, someone I could talk to, I mean a doctor. Luckily I have good people around me who picked me up."