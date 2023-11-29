Max Verstappen 2023: Opponents brutally dispatched
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The strongest impression of this 2023 Formula 1 World Championship season: Never have a racing team and a Grand Prix driver been more superior. Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen didn't leave much to the competition, as these statistics show.
Constructors' victories
Red Bull Racing 21 (95.5%)
Ferrari 1
Drivers' victories
Max Verstappen 19 (86.4%)
Sergio Pérez 2
Carlos Sainz 1
Constructors' podium finishes
Red Bull 30 (68.2%)
McLaren 9
Ferrari 9
Aston Martin 8
Mercedes 8
Alpine 2
Podium places drivers
Max Verstappen 21 (95.4%)
Sergio Pérez 9
Fernando Alonso 8
Lando Norris 7
Lewis Hamilton 6
Charles Leclerc 6
Carlos Sainz 3
Oscar Piastri 2
George Russell 2
Esteban Ocon 1
Pierre Gasly 1
Leading laps constructors
Red Bull Racing 1149 (86.7%)
Ferrari 118
McLaren 31
Mercedes 19
AlphaTauri 5
Aston Martin 3
Leading laps driver
Max Verstappen 1003 (75.7%)
Sergio Pérez 146
Carlos Sainz 77
Charles Leclerc 41
Lando Norris 30
Lewis Hamilton 13
George Russell 6
Yuki Tsunoda 5
Fernando Alonso 3
Oscar Piastri 1
Race laps constructors
Red Bull Racing 2540 (95.8%)
Mercedes 2520
Alfa Romeo 2473
AlphaTauri 2473
Aston Martin 2459
McLaren 2458
Haas 2419
Ferrari 2393
Alpine 2360
Williams 2291
Race laps driver
Max Verstappen 1325 (100%)
Fernando Alonso 1294
Lando Norris 1273
Lewis Hamilton 1268
George Russell 1252
Nico Hülkenberg 1250
Pierre Gasly 1248
Carlos Sainz 1246
Guanyu Zhou 1244
Valtteri Bottas 1229
Sergio Pérez 1215
Yuki Tsunoda 1202
Oscar Piastri 1185
Kevin Magnussen 1169
Lance Stroll 1165
Alex Albon 1149
Charles Leclerc 1147
Logan Sargeant 1142
Esteban Ocon 1112
Nyck de Vries 561
Daniel Ricciardo 417
Liam Lawson 293
Constructors' pole positions
Red Bull Racing 14 (63.6%)
Ferrari 7
Mercedes 1
Pole positions drivers
Max Verstappen 12 (54.5%)
Charles Leclerc 5
Sergio Pérez 2
Carlos Sainz 2
Lewis Hamilton 1
Best race laps constructors
Red Bull Racing 11 (50%)
Mercedes 5
McLaren 3
Alfa Romeo 1
Aston Martin 1
AlphaTauri 1
Best race laps driver
Max Verstappen 9 (40.9%)
Lewis Hamilton 4
Sergio Pérez 2
Oscar Piastri 2
Guanyu Zhou 1
George Russell 1
Fernando Alonso 1
Yuki Tsunoda 1
Lando Norris 1
Wins from pole position Constructors
Red Bull Racing 12
Ferrari 1
Wins from pole position Drivers
Max Verstappen 12
Carlos Sainz 1
Pole, victory and best race lap in the same GP
Max Verstappen 6
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12