Max Verstappen 2023: Opponents brutally dispatched

The strongest impression of this 2023 Formula 1 World Championship season: Never have a racing team and a Grand Prix driver been more superior. Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen didn't leave much to the competition, as these statistics show.

Constructors' victories

Red Bull Racing 21 (95.5%)

Ferrari 1

Drivers' victories

Max Verstappen 19 (86.4%)

Sergio Pérez 2

Carlos Sainz 1

Constructors' podium finishes

Red Bull 30 (68.2%)

McLaren 9

Ferrari 9

Aston Martin 8

Mercedes 8

Alpine 2



Podium places drivers

Max Verstappen 21 (95.4%)

Sergio Pérez 9

Fernando Alonso 8

Lando Norris 7

Lewis Hamilton 6

Charles Leclerc 6

Carlos Sainz 3

Oscar Piastri 2

George Russell 2

Esteban Ocon 1

Pierre Gasly 1



Leading laps constructors

Red Bull Racing 1149 (86.7%)

Ferrari 118

McLaren 31

Mercedes 19

AlphaTauri 5

Aston Martin 3



Leading laps driver

Max Verstappen 1003 (75.7%)

Sergio Pérez 146

Carlos Sainz 77

Charles Leclerc 41

Lando Norris 30

Lewis Hamilton 13

George Russell 6

Yuki Tsunoda 5

Fernando Alonso 3

Oscar Piastri 1



Race laps constructors

Red Bull Racing 2540 (95.8%)

Mercedes 2520

Alfa Romeo 2473

AlphaTauri 2473

Aston Martin 2459

McLaren 2458

Haas 2419

Ferrari 2393

Alpine 2360

Williams 2291



Race laps driver

Max Verstappen 1325 (100%)

Fernando Alonso 1294

Lando Norris 1273

Lewis Hamilton 1268

George Russell 1252

Nico Hülkenberg 1250

Pierre Gasly 1248

Carlos Sainz 1246

Guanyu Zhou 1244

Valtteri Bottas 1229

Sergio Pérez 1215

Yuki Tsunoda 1202

Oscar Piastri 1185

Kevin Magnussen 1169

Lance Stroll 1165

Alex Albon 1149

Charles Leclerc 1147

Logan Sargeant 1142

Esteban Ocon 1112

Nyck de Vries 561

Daniel Ricciardo 417

Liam Lawson 293



Constructors' pole positions

Red Bull Racing 14 (63.6%)

Ferrari 7

Mercedes 1



Pole positions drivers

Max Verstappen 12 (54.5%)

Charles Leclerc 5

Sergio Pérez 2

Carlos Sainz 2

Lewis Hamilton 1



Best race laps constructors

Red Bull Racing 11 (50%)

Mercedes 5

McLaren 3

Alfa Romeo 1

Aston Martin 1

AlphaTauri 1



Best race laps driver

Max Verstappen 9 (40.9%)

Lewis Hamilton 4

Sergio Pérez 2

Oscar Piastri 2

Guanyu Zhou 1

George Russell 1

Fernando Alonso 1

Yuki Tsunoda 1

Lando Norris 1



Wins from pole position Constructors

Red Bull Racing 12

Ferrari 1



Wins from pole position Drivers

Max Verstappen 12

Carlos Sainz 1



Pole, victory and best race lap in the same GP

Max Verstappen 6





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



