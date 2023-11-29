Christian Horner: Red Bull Racing was considered a party team

What a year for Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen! Successfully defending the drivers' and constructors' titles, 21 victories in 22 races, numerous records smashed - it could hardly be better.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner looks back on this GP year with great pride. "When we entered the premier class, we were just seen as the party team that didn't take life and Formula 1 as seriously as the established racing teams."

"But we have built up the team step by step, we won our first Grand Prix in 2009, with Sebastian Vettel ahead of Mark Webber in China, and fourteen years later we have 113 victories to our name. Only four racing teams are more successful, but they started decades before us."

"In 2010, we seemingly won our first world championship title out of nowhere with Seb, and then this magical era began with Vettel, with four titles in a row and three wins in the Constructors' Cup."

That came to an end at the beginning of 2014: Formula 1 entered a new era with turbo hybrid engines, and it soon became clear that Mercedes had done its homework best, while RBR partner Renault stumbled as it entered this new era.



Horner doesn't even have to use the word Renault when he says: "Then came this big change in the regulations, and due to circumstances beyond our control, we were no longer competitive."



The victories in this phase, mostly achieved through driving strokes of genius from Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen or strategic skill from RBR:

2014: 3

2015: 0

2016: 2

2017: 3

2018: 4



Christian Horner: "Honestly, in the years without a chance to win a world title, I sometimes thought: Will we ever manage to become world champions again?"



Then Red Bull Racing parted ways with Renault and teamed up with Honda. Horner continues: "When we finally had an engine again that allowed us to have a say in victories on a more regular basis, things started to look up again."



"Then there was another change in the regulations, and we took full advantage of this opportunity, also thanks to our partner Honda. We are now experiencing this new era of success, with Max now winning three titles and two more victories in the Constructors' Cup. It says everything about this team that it has remained largely stable in a difficult situation, we have not given up and have worked tirelessly to get back to the top."



"Now we are reaping the rewards of this work. We are doing so with pride, but also with humility, because we know how quickly successful phases in racing can be over."





Red Bull Racing - the drivers

2005: David Coulthard (GB), Christian Klien (A), Tonio Liuzzi (I)

2006: David Coulthard, Christian Klien, Robert Doornbos (NL)

2007: David Coulthard, Mark Webber (AUS)

2008: David Coulthard, Mark Webber

2009: Sebastian Vettel (D), Mark Webber

2010: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2011: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2012: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2013: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2014: Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)

2015: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat (RU)

2016: Daniel Ricciardo, Kvyat, Max Verstappen (NL)

2017: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

2018: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

2019: Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly (F), Alex Albon (T)

2020: Max Verstappen, Albon

2021: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez (MEX)

2022: Verstappen, Pérez

2023: Verstappen, Pérez

2024: Verstappen, Pérez





Red Bull Racing - the engines

2005: Cosworth

2006: Ferrari

2007-2018: Renault

Since 2019: Honda





Red Bull Racing - the interim balance sheet

7 drivers' world championship titles (Vettel 2010-2013, Verstappen 2021/2022/2023)

6 Constructors' Cups (2010-2013, 2022 and 2023)

369 Grands Prix

95 pole positions

95 best race laps

113 victories

28 double victories

264 podiums

6486 leading laps

7248 championship points





All Formula 1 World Champions

2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda

2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda

2021: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda

2020: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2019: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2018: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2017: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2016: Nico Rosberg (D), Mercedes

2015: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2014: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2013: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

2012: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

2011: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

2010: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

2009: Jenson Button (GB), BrawnGP-Mercedes

2008: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes

2007: Kimi Räikkönen (FIN), Ferrari

2006: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault

2005: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault

2004: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

2003: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

2002: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

2001: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

2000: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

1999: Mika Häkkinen (FIN), McLaren-Mercedes

1998: Mika Häkkinen (FIN), McLaren-Mercedes

1997: Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) Williams-Renault

1996: Damon Hill (GB), Williams-Renault

1995: Michael Schumacher (D), Benetton-Renault

1994: Michael Schumacher (D), Benetton-Ford

1993: Alain Prost (F), Williams-Renault

1992: Nigel Mansell (Williams Renault FW14B)

1991: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda

1990: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda

1989: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-Honda

1988: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda

1987: Nelson Piquet (BR), Williams-Honda

1986: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-TAG

1985: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-TAG

1984: Niki Lauda (A), McLaren-TAG

1983: Nelson Piquet (BR), Brabham-BMW

1982: Keke Rosberg (FIN), Williams-Ford

1981: Nelson Piquet (BR), Brabham-Ford

1980: Alan Jones (AUS), Williams-Ford

1979: Jody Scheckter (ZA), Ferrari

1978: Mario Andretti (USA), Lotus-Ford

1977: Niki Lauda (A) Ferrari

1976: James Hunt (GB), McLaren-Ford

1975: Niki Lauda (A), Ferrari

1974: Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), McLaren-Ford

1973: Jackie Stewart (GB), Tyrrell-Ford

1972: Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), Lotus-Ford

1971: Jackie Stewart (GB), Tyrrell-Ford

1970: Jochen Rindt (A), Lotus-Ford

1969: Jackie Stewart (GB), Matra-Ford

1968: Graham Hill (GB), Lotus-Ford

1967: Denny Hulme (NZ), Brabham-Repco

1966: Jack Brabham (AUS), Brabham-Repco

1965: Jim Clark (GB), Lotus-Climax

1964: John Surtees (GB), Ferrari

1963: Jim Clark (GB), Lotus-Climax

1962: Graham Hill (GB), BRM

1961: Phil Hill (USA), Ferrari

1960: Jack Brabham (AUS), Cooper-Climax

1959: Jack Brabham (AUS), Cooper-Climax

1958: Mike Hawthorn (GB), Ferrari

1957: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Maserati

1956: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Ferrari

1955: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Mercedes

1954: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Maserati and Mercedes

1953: Alberto Ascari (I), Ferrari

1952: Alberto Ascari (I), Ferrari

1951: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Alfa Romeo

1950: Giuseppe Farina (I), Alfa Romeo





Constructors' Cup: The winners

1958 Vanvall

1959 Cooper

1960 Cooper

1961 Ferrari

1962 BRM

1963 Lotus

1964 Ferrari

1965 Lotus

1966 Brabham

1967 Brabham

1968 Lotus

1969 Matra

1970 Lotus

1971 Tyrrell

1972 Lotus

1973 Lotus

1974 McLaren

1975 Ferrari

1976 Ferrari

1977 Ferrari

1978 Lotus

1979 Ferrari

1980 Williams

1981 Williams

1982 Ferrari

1983 Ferrari

1984 McLaren

1985 McLaren

1986 Williams

1987 Williams

1988 McLaren

1989 McLaren

1990 McLaren

1991 McLaren

1992 Williams

1993 Williams

1994 Williams

1995 Benetton

1996 Williams

1997 Williams

1998 McLaren

1999 Ferrari

2000 Ferrari

2001 Ferrari

2002 Ferrari

2003 Ferrari

2004 Ferrari

2005 Renault

2006 Renault

2007 Ferrari

2008 Ferrari

2009 BrawnGP

2010 Red Bull Racing

2011 Red Bull Racing

2012 Red Bull Racing

2013 Red Bull Racing

2014 Mercedes

2015 Mercedes

2016 Mercedes

2017 Mercedes

2018 Mercedes

2019 Mercedes

2020 Mercedes

2021 Mercedes

2022 Red Bull Racing

2023 Red Bull Racing