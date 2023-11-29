Christian Horner: Red Bull Racing was considered a party team
What a year for Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen! Successfully defending the drivers' and constructors' titles, 21 victories in 22 races, numerous records smashed - it could hardly be better.
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner looks back on this GP year with great pride. "When we entered the premier class, we were just seen as the party team that didn't take life and Formula 1 as seriously as the established racing teams."
"But we have built up the team step by step, we won our first Grand Prix in 2009, with Sebastian Vettel ahead of Mark Webber in China, and fourteen years later we have 113 victories to our name. Only four racing teams are more successful, but they started decades before us."
"In 2010, we seemingly won our first world championship title out of nowhere with Seb, and then this magical era began with Vettel, with four titles in a row and three wins in the Constructors' Cup."
That came to an end at the beginning of 2014: Formula 1 entered a new era with turbo hybrid engines, and it soon became clear that Mercedes had done its homework best, while RBR partner Renault stumbled as it entered this new era.
Horner doesn't even have to use the word Renault when he says: "Then came this big change in the regulations, and due to circumstances beyond our control, we were no longer competitive."
The victories in this phase, mostly achieved through driving strokes of genius from Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen or strategic skill from RBR:
2014: 3
2015: 0
2016: 2
2017: 3
2018: 4
Christian Horner: "Honestly, in the years without a chance to win a world title, I sometimes thought: Will we ever manage to become world champions again?"
Then Red Bull Racing parted ways with Renault and teamed up with Honda. Horner continues: "When we finally had an engine again that allowed us to have a say in victories on a more regular basis, things started to look up again."
"Then there was another change in the regulations, and we took full advantage of this opportunity, also thanks to our partner Honda. We are now experiencing this new era of success, with Max now winning three titles and two more victories in the Constructors' Cup. It says everything about this team that it has remained largely stable in a difficult situation, we have not given up and have worked tirelessly to get back to the top."
"Now we are reaping the rewards of this work. We are doing so with pride, but also with humility, because we know how quickly successful phases in racing can be over."
Red Bull Racing - the drivers
2005: David Coulthard (GB), Christian Klien (A), Tonio Liuzzi (I)
2006: David Coulthard, Christian Klien, Robert Doornbos (NL)
2007: David Coulthard, Mark Webber (AUS)
2008: David Coulthard, Mark Webber
2009: Sebastian Vettel (D), Mark Webber
2010: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber
2011: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber
2012: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber
2013: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber
2014: Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)
2015: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat (RU)
2016: Daniel Ricciardo, Kvyat, Max Verstappen (NL)
2017: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen
2018: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen
2019: Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly (F), Alex Albon (T)
2020: Max Verstappen, Albon
2021: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez (MEX)
2022: Verstappen, Pérez
2023: Verstappen, Pérez
2024: Verstappen, Pérez
Red Bull Racing - the engines
2005: Cosworth
2006: Ferrari
2007-2018: Renault
Since 2019: Honda
Red Bull Racing - the interim balance sheet
7 drivers' world championship titles (Vettel 2010-2013, Verstappen 2021/2022/2023)
6 Constructors' Cups (2010-2013, 2022 and 2023)
369 Grands Prix
95 pole positions
95 best race laps
113 victories
28 double victories
264 podiums
6486 leading laps
7248 championship points
