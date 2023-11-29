Max Verstappen: 2024 with physio from Carlos Sainz

Briton Bradley Scanes will no longer work as Max Verstappen's personal trainer in 2024 because he wants to spend more time with his family. World champion Max Verstappen brings in Sainz physio Rupert Manwaring.

Englishman Bradley Scanes, physiotherapist at Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen's side, once said: "My wife thinks I spend more time with Max than with her." This is hardly surprising given the extensive Formula 1 programme.

This will change for the upcoming 2024 season. For Scanes, who has set up his own company "Elite Formula Physio & Training", the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the last race alongside Max Verstappen. Scanes is ending his career in the premier class after four years with Max in order to have more time for his family.

Verstappen has recruited Carlos Sainz's physio for Scanes, the Briton Rupert Manwaring, who has been working with the Spaniard since 2015 and is employed by Hintsa Performance, the company founded by the Finn Dr Aki Hintsa, who died in 2016 and who also looked after Mika Häkkinen among many other drivers.



Rupert Manwaring, some Formula 1 fans might be surprised to hear that the name sounds familiar. In fact, the physio's father has exactly the same name and worked in GP sport for many years, including at Surtees, Lotus, Haas-Lola, Tyrrell and Minardi.



One of Manwaring senior's companions: Jos Verstappen, Max's father.





