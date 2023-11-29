Team duels 2023: Who shines and who looks old
The old racing rule still applies: the first opponent for every racing driver is their team-mate. After the 2023 GP season, we wanted to know who is doing well in the team duel and who should be worried about speed and race craft.
For the race duels in Grands Prix and sprints, we only counted those races in which both drivers were classified.
Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen - Sergio Pérez
Sprint qualifying 5:1
Sprint duel 3:0
GP qualifying 20:2
GP duel 18:2
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton - George Russell
Sprint-Quali 2:4
Sprint Duel 2:4
GP Qualifying 11:11
GP Duel 12:4
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc - Carlos Sainz
Sprint-Quali 3:3
Sprint duel 3:3
GP Qualifying 15:7
GP Duel 11:5
McLaren: Lando Norris - Oscar Piastri
Sprint-Quali 4:2
Sprint Duel 3:3
GP Qualifying 15:7
GP Duel 14:4
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso - Lance Stroll
Sprint Qualifying 5:0
Sprint Duel 4:1
GP Qualifying 19:3
GP Duel 13:1
Alpine: Pierre Gasly - Esteban Ocon
Sprint qualifying 3:3
Sprint duel 4:1
GP Qualifying 14:8
GP Duel 6:10
Williams: Alex Albon - Logan Sargeant
Sprint-Quali 5:0
Sprint duel 4:0
GP-Quali 22:0
GP Duel 14:0
AlphaTauri: Daniel Ricciardo - Yuki Tsunoda
Sprint-Quali 2:1
Sprint Duel 2:1
GP-Quali 3:4
GP Duel 3:4
AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda - Liam Lawson
Sprint-Quali 0:1
Sprint Duel -
GP-Quali 4:1
GP duel 1:2
AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda - Nyck de Vries
Sprint-Quali 2:0
Sprint Duel 1:0
GP-Quali 8:2
GP Duel 7:2
Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas - Guanyu Zhou
Sprint qualifying 3:3
Sprint Duel 3:3
GP Qualifying 15:7
GP Duel 10:6
Haas: Nico Hülkenberg - Kevin Magnussen
Sprint-Quali 4:2
Sprint duel 2:3
GP Qualifying 15:7
GP duel 8:8
Conclusion: Only one driver kept a clean qualifying waistcoat - the Thai-British Alex Albon against the US-American Logan Sargeant at Williams.
The irony of Albon's superior season performance: the last time a driver was ahead in every qualifying session all year was three years ago in the 2020 GP season, when Max Verstappen beat Red Bull Racing to zero - Alex Albon!