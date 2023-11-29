Team duels 2023: Who shines and who looks old

23 GP final practice sessions and 23 Grands Prix 2023 have been completed, plus 6 sprint qualifiers and 6 sprints. It's time to take a closer look at the ten stable duels. Only one driver has a clean slate.

The old racing rule still applies: the first opponent for every racing driver is their team-mate. After the 2023 GP season, we wanted to know who is doing well in the team duel and who should be worried about speed and race craft.

For the race duels in Grands Prix and sprints, we only counted those races in which both drivers were classified.

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen - Sergio Pérez

Sprint qualifying 5:1

Sprint duel 3:0

GP qualifying 20:2

GP duel 18:2

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton - George Russell

Sprint-Quali 2:4

Sprint Duel 2:4

GP Qualifying 11:11

GP Duel 12:4

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc - Carlos Sainz

Sprint-Quali 3:3

Sprint duel 3:3

GP Qualifying 15:7

GP Duel 11:5



McLaren: Lando Norris - Oscar Piastri

Sprint-Quali 4:2

Sprint Duel 3:3

GP Qualifying 15:7

GP Duel 14:4



Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso - Lance Stroll

Sprint Qualifying 5:0

Sprint Duel 4:1

GP Qualifying 19:3

GP Duel 13:1



Alpine: Pierre Gasly - Esteban Ocon

Sprint qualifying 3:3

Sprint duel 4:1

GP Qualifying 14:8

GP Duel 6:10



Williams: Alex Albon - Logan Sargeant

Sprint-Quali 5:0

Sprint duel 4:0

GP-Quali 22:0

GP Duel 14:0



AlphaTauri: Daniel Ricciardo - Yuki Tsunoda

Sprint-Quali 2:1

Sprint Duel 2:1

GP-Quali 3:4

GP Duel 3:4



AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda - Liam Lawson

Sprint-Quali 0:1

Sprint Duel -

GP-Quali 4:1

GP duel 1:2



AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda - Nyck de Vries

Sprint-Quali 2:0

Sprint Duel 1:0

GP-Quali 8:2

GP Duel 7:2



Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas - Guanyu Zhou

Sprint qualifying 3:3

Sprint Duel 3:3

GP Qualifying 15:7

GP Duel 10:6



Haas: Nico Hülkenberg - Kevin Magnussen

Sprint-Quali 4:2

Sprint duel 2:3

GP Qualifying 15:7

GP duel 8:8



Conclusion: Only one driver kept a clean qualifying waistcoat - the Thai-British Alex Albon against the US-American Logan Sargeant at Williams.



The irony of Albon's superior season performance: the last time a driver was ahead in every qualifying session all year was three years ago in the 2020 GP season, when Max Verstappen beat Red Bull Racing to zero - Alex Albon!