Lewis Hamilton asks himself: "Have I still got it?"

This has never happened before in Lewis Hamilton's fabulous racing career: He has now been without a win for almost two years. The Mercedes driver's most recent bull's eye dates back to the first night GP in Saudi Arabia in 2021, when he defeated Max Verstappen in a dramatic World Championship race. A week later, he and Max went into the final race in Abu Dhabi with 395.5 points, which ended in extreme controversy with Verstappen as the winner and champion.

Since Saudi Arabia 2021, Lewis Hamilton has scored 16 podiums, but no wins. Hamilton admits to my colleague Andrew Benson from the BBC that he is gnawing at it. "When you have difficult seasons like this, there are inevitably moments when you ask yourself: is it me or the car? Have I still got it? Or has it all gone?"

"You miss the feeling when everything comes together, when true magic happens, when you and your car feel like one, it's an unrivalled rush. And that's a feeling you long for."

"I'm only human. If someone tells you that they don't have those thoughts, then they're denying the truth."



Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes by two years, meaning he will remain in the premier class - should he fulfil it - until he is over 40. "I never thought I would be driving Formula 1 for so long. It's such long seasons for all the professionals. Our modern programme is really gruelling."



"When things aren't going well, it's not easy to stay motivated. The pressure is huge. You're under the magnifying glass of public scrutiny. Sometimes I think I can only lose. If things don't go well, I get a lot of criticism. And if I were to win, there would certainly be - well, he's a seven-time world champion and has won all these races. Sometimes you wonder whether you still want to do all that to yourself."



"But in the end, my love for racing wins out. I still get a thrill from sliding into the car. The engine is started, I'm surrounded by these people who do everything they can to give me the best car possible, and then you roll through the pit lane towards the race track - it still puts a smile on my face, just like on my first day in a Formula 1 car."



"I'm happy with most of my performances in 2023. Now I'm working tirelessly to get back to where we belong - at the top."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12