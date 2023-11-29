Philipp Eng: Verdict on Verstappen, Alonso, Leclerc
Philipp Eng from Salzburg and Christian Danner from Munich talked about the 2023 GP season in ServusTV's live programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7". They also discussed the outstanding performances of three drivers - Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc.
Long-time BMW works driver Philipp Eng has the greatest respect for Max Verstappen's achievements: "When Max came into Formula 1 as a teenager, he was a bit wild at times. He wanted to show everyone that he could race with the big boys, just like most of the later stars do when they are new to the premier class. But then we saw a marvellous development from Verstappen. We've hardly seen any mistakes from him this year."
The 33-year-old Eng is particularly impressed by Verstappen's incredible mental capacity: "At the Abu Dhabi finale alone, when he came up with the idea of bringing Pérez in earlier in the race so that he could get the necessary lead laps himself to set another record - this thinking beyond pure driving always blows me away with him."
"Of course, you need a competitive car for such success and a team that knows how to tackle the weekend properly. Max and Red Bull Racing are extremely well positioned in this respect. We thought that the new regulations would tighten up the field at the front. But that hasn't happened yet, on the contrary. Red Bull Racing is now more superior than Mercedes used to be."
Fernando Alonso was the big surprise with Aston Martin in the first part of the season - six times on the podium in the first eight races, and the Spaniard almost beat Verstappen in Monaco.
Eng says of Alonso: "Fernando is in the form of his life, and that at the age of 42! He often gets out of the car and I think to myself - he hasn't even broken a sweat yet. Alonso has the right attitude and an incredible inner drive. I would love to do motorsport for as long as he has. Alonso is a shining example for all racing drivers."
We don't need to talk about Charles Leclerc's speed - only Michael Schumacher has conquered more pole positions with Ferrari in Formula 1 than the Monegasque. But is the five-time GP winner in the right place with the Italians?
Philipp Eng answers: "Measured against his abilities, his interim record in the premier class is not as good as it should be. For me, that shows that he doesn't have the right material. Formula 1 is so often about nuances, and a lot of things have not gone right for Charles over the past two years. I would sincerely wish him a better car."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12