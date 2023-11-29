Philipp Eng: Verdict on Verstappen, Alonso, Leclerc

Philipp Eng from Salzburg and Christian Danner from Munich talked about the 2023 GP season in ServusTV's live programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7". They also discussed the outstanding performances of three drivers - Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc.

Long-time BMW works driver Philipp Eng has the greatest respect for Max Verstappen's achievements: "When Max came into Formula 1 as a teenager, he was a bit wild at times. He wanted to show everyone that he could race with the big boys, just like most of the later stars do when they are new to the premier class. But then we saw a marvellous development from Verstappen. We've hardly seen any mistakes from him this year."

The 33-year-old Eng is particularly impressed by Verstappen's incredible mental capacity: "At the Abu Dhabi finale alone, when he came up with the idea of bringing Pérez in earlier in the race so that he could get the necessary lead laps himself to set another record - this thinking beyond pure driving always blows me away with him."

"Of course, you need a competitive car for such success and a team that knows how to tackle the weekend properly. Max and Red Bull Racing are extremely well positioned in this respect. We thought that the new regulations would tighten up the field at the front. But that hasn't happened yet, on the contrary. Red Bull Racing is now more superior than Mercedes used to be."



Fernando Alonso was the big surprise with Aston Martin in the first part of the season - six times on the podium in the first eight races, and the Spaniard almost beat Verstappen in Monaco.



Eng says of Alonso: "Fernando is in the form of his life, and that at the age of 42! He often gets out of the car and I think to myself - he hasn't even broken a sweat yet. Alonso has the right attitude and an incredible inner drive. I would love to do motorsport for as long as he has. Alonso is a shining example for all racing drivers."



We don't need to talk about Charles Leclerc's speed - only Michael Schumacher has conquered more pole positions with Ferrari in Formula 1 than the Monegasque. But is the five-time GP winner in the right place with the Italians?



Philipp Eng answers: "Measured against his abilities, his interim record in the premier class is not as good as it should be. For me, that shows that he doesn't have the right material. Formula 1 is so often about nuances, and a lot of things have not gone right for Charles over the past two years. I would sincerely wish him a better car."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12