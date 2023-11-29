New puzzle Racing rarities: Continuation desired

Every week we present a little piece of motorsport history, usually from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT. The procedure is very simple - tell us who you recognise, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com.

The closing date for entries this time is 10 December, midnight.

The correct solution from last time: Russian Mikhail Aleshin drives a Formula 1 Renault on the Yas Marina Circuit at the end of 2010. The Muscovite was allowed to drive the GP racing car as a "merci" for his title in the 2010 Formula Renault 3.5 season, where he beat the eventual GP winner Daniel Ricciardo. Also in this junior series at the time: Jean-Éric Vergne and Brendon Hartley.

Aleshin thus became the first Russian to win an international single-seater series.

His GP career came to nothing. Aleshin tried his luck in the USA, but had a serious accident on the IndyCar circuit in Fontana in 2014 and suffered several fractures (ribs, wrist, sternum). Aleshin later switched to the World Endurance Championship and finished third at Le Mans with SMP in 2019.



Aleshin would have had the talent for a career in Formula 1, but the timing wasn't right. Which got us thinking - who was actually the first Russian in a modern GP racing car?



The pioneer of all Russians was Sergey Zlobin, who joined the Minardi team (now AlphaTauri) as a test driver in 2002. It soon became clear that he lacked the necessary calibre to become a regular driver and also lacked more money from Gazprom. The now 53-year-old Zlobin was discarded.



The second Russian was Vitaly Petrov: the now 39-year-old from Vyborg contested 57 Formula 1 World Championship races from 2010 to 2012 - in 2011 he finished a solid tenth in the Renault. In the same season, he achieved his best Formula 1 result with third place in Melbourne. Nevertheless, he was not retained at the end of the season.



At the end of 2012, Vitaly also had to vacate his cockpit at Caterham: Frenchman Charles Pic and Dutchman Giedo van der Garde had more dowry to offer.



Petrov made the most headlines at the 2010 World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi. A strategic mistake by Ferrari left superstar Fernando Alonso stranded behind the Russian's Renault and unable to get past Petrov. This was one of the reasons why Alonso lost the world championship title to Sebastian Vettel.



During Petrov's time at Renault, another Russian got into the Formula 1 car there, but only for test drives: Aleshin above.



The most successful Russian in Formula 1 is Daniil Kvyat: the long-time Red Bull protégé drove for Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri in a total of 110 World Championship races, finishing on the podium three times (second in Hungary 2015, third in China 2016, third in Hockenheim 2019) and seventh in the 2015 World Championship.



Sergei Sirotkin was the second Russian after Daniil Kvyat to have the honour of contesting a home GP. The Formula 1 ticket for former Sauber test driver Sirotkin was bought by the SMP bank and other financial backers - they are said to have brought around 20 million euros to Williams. Sirotkin also impressed with his speed during the Abu Dhabi tests at the end of 2017. He was therefore given priority over Robert Kubica.



Sirotkin came to Formula 1 in a roundabout way: the original plan was for him to make the step up to GP racing with the Swiss Sauber racing team. However, the cooperation announced in 2013 with a number of Russian partners (Investment Corporation International Fund, State Fund of Development of Nortwest Russian Federation and National Institute of Aviation Technologies) fell through. With their help, the long-term future of the only Formula 1 racing team based in Switzerland was to be secured. In return, the young Russian Sergei Sirotkin was to be developed. The true background to the failure of this alliance is still not discussed at Sauber today.



Sirotkin was forced to remain in Formula Renault 3.5 and never progressed beyond the role of Sauber test driver. While he competed in GP2 (now Formula 2), Renault brought him in as a development driver for 2016 and appointed him as an official test and reserve driver for 2017. But when it became clear that he had no chance of a race cockpit with the French outfit, Sirotkin reorientated himself towards Williams. Ex-Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve sniffed that the racing team had sold its soul with Stroll and Sirotkin.



Nikita Mazepin from Moscow regularly tested for Force India (now Aston Martin) as a teenager and then bought into Haas with sponsor Uralkali. He finished last in the 2021 World Championship without scoring any points, and the US team parted ways with Mazepin at the beginning of 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Father and son Mazepin filed a lawsuit for wrongful dismissal, and the proceedings are still ongoing.



Also from Moscow, but did not get beyond a Formula 1 Friday race with Renault - Artem Markelov. He finished second overall in the GP2 series (now Formula 2) in 2017, behind current Ferrari star Charles Leclerc. The timing wasn't right for Markelov either.



And so to the new riddle: more than forty years ago, this thoroughbred racer epitomised what Formula 1 is looking for today.



Take part too! Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries this time is 10 December 2023, midnight.