Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): "Shadow on my season"

Spaniard Carlos Sainz ended his 2023 GP season in the Ferrari pits after a questionable race strategy by the Italians. The Spaniard says: "I want to find out where our speed has gone."

The 2023 Formula 1 season came to a strange end for two-time GP winner Carlos Sainz. Ferrari had hoped until shortly before the end of the Abu Dhabi GP that a safety car period would come, but this did not materialise.

Up to this point, the Madrilenian had only driven on hard tyres at the Yas Marina Circuit and had worked his way up to sixth place, but the Formula 1 regulations stipulate that at least two different tyre compounds must be used in the world championship race. Sainz was called into the pits one lap before the end and was not allowed back on the track due to an engine problem. He was classified as lapped 18th.

A strange two races at the end of the year for Sainz: In Las Vegas, his Ferrari was slashed open by a defective water drainage jacket and his car was destroyed. The FIA also handed him a ten-place grid penalty for changing the engine. Sainz finished sixth in the glittering city.

Due to the botched Ferrari strategy and the zero result in Abu Dhabi, Sainz dropped to seventh place in the drivers' championship, just six points behind fourth-placed Fernando Alonso.



"Ultimately, it was a decent year," says the 29-year-old Sainz about a season that brought him his second victory, at the Singapore night GP. "But we could have achieved much better results with a bit more consistency."



"I'm not at all satisfied with the last two race weekends in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, which casts a shadow over my season. In previous years, I've always put in particularly strong performances in the final races of the season, but that wasn't possible this time. I will now sit down calmly and analyse what went wrong."



It is fitting for Sainz's World Championship finale that Ferrari also failed in its bid to snatch second place in the Constructors' Cup from Mercedes. "Very disappointing," summarises Sainz. "We should have been much faster on the Yas Marina Circuit, but we never had the speed. I want to find out about that too."



Sainz, like his team-mate Charles Leclerc, did not travel back to Europe from Abu Dhabi, but on to Jeddah: the Ferrari Festival is taking place in the Saudi Arabian coastal city.





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12