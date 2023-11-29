Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): "Shadow on my season"
The 2023 Formula 1 season came to a strange end for two-time GP winner Carlos Sainz. Ferrari had hoped until shortly before the end of the Abu Dhabi GP that a safety car period would come, but this did not materialise.
Up to this point, the Madrilenian had only driven on hard tyres at the Yas Marina Circuit and had worked his way up to sixth place, but the Formula 1 regulations stipulate that at least two different tyre compounds must be used in the world championship race. Sainz was called into the pits one lap before the end and was not allowed back on the track due to an engine problem. He was classified as lapped 18th.
A strange two races at the end of the year for Sainz: In Las Vegas, his Ferrari was slashed open by a defective water drainage jacket and his car was destroyed. The FIA also handed him a ten-place grid penalty for changing the engine. Sainz finished sixth in the glittering city.
Due to the botched Ferrari strategy and the zero result in Abu Dhabi, Sainz dropped to seventh place in the drivers' championship, just six points behind fourth-placed Fernando Alonso.
"Ultimately, it was a decent year," says the 29-year-old Sainz about a season that brought him his second victory, at the Singapore night GP. "But we could have achieved much better results with a bit more consistency."
"I'm not at all satisfied with the last two race weekends in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, which casts a shadow over my season. In previous years, I've always put in particularly strong performances in the final races of the season, but that wasn't possible this time. I will now sit down calmly and analyse what went wrong."
It is fitting for Sainz's World Championship finale that Ferrari also failed in its bid to snatch second place in the Constructors' Cup from Mercedes. "Very disappointing," summarises Sainz. "We should have been much faster on the Yas Marina Circuit, but we never had the speed. I want to find out about that too."
Sainz, like his team-mate Charles Leclerc, did not travel back to Europe from Abu Dhabi, but on to Jeddah: the Ferrari Festival is taking place in the Saudi Arabian coastal city.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12