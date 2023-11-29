Happy ending Abu Dhabi: Wedding ring gone - and found again

Perhaps the most charming story at the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi happened when most of the Formula 1 stars had long since left the Yas Marina Circuit. It was about a wedding ring.

It is the little-known, mostly hidden stories that give Formula 1 its humanity back, despite all the tough business.

It is part of the end of the season in Abu Dhabi that one or two team members end up in the marina of the Yas Circuit. We have also seen mechanics being tarred and feathered by their dear colleagues as a farewell (not really, of course, but it was still a huge mess that probably required a two-hour shower).

As my colleagues Chris Medland and Phil Horton noticed, there was some rather unusual activity at the marina during the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 tests: a diver slipped into the water, apparently looking for an object.

As it turned out, a Mercedes employee had been thrown into the harbour basin by his colleagues on Sunday and lost his wedding ring in the process, as he subsequently discovered to his horror.



Of course, his colleagues did not abandon the man, so a diver and metal detector were lowered into the water. To the despair of the ringless man, the first dives were unsuccessful.



The search operation remained unsuccessful deep into Tuesday night, i.e. after the test drives had been completed.



But then there was an unexpected happy ending: on the morning of 29 November, diver Johann found the ring under 15 centimetres of silt thanks to his metal detector.





