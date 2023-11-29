Happy ending Abu Dhabi: Wedding ring gone - and found again
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It is the little-known, mostly hidden stories that give Formula 1 its humanity back, despite all the tough business.
It is part of the end of the season in Abu Dhabi that one or two team members end up in the marina of the Yas Circuit. We have also seen mechanics being tarred and feathered by their dear colleagues as a farewell (not really, of course, but it was still a huge mess that probably required a two-hour shower).
As my colleagues Chris Medland and Phil Horton noticed, there was some rather unusual activity at the marina during the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 tests: a diver slipped into the water, apparently looking for an object.
As it turned out, a Mercedes employee had been thrown into the harbour basin by his colleagues on Sunday and lost his wedding ring in the process, as he subsequently discovered to his horror.
Of course, his colleagues did not abandon the man, so a diver and metal detector were lowered into the water. To the despair of the ringless man, the first dives were unsuccessful.
The search operation remained unsuccessful deep into Tuesday night, i.e. after the test drives had been completed.
But then there was an unexpected happy ending: on the morning of 29 November, diver Johann found the ring under 15 centimetres of silt thanks to his metal detector.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12