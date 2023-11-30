F1 Exhibition: ServusTV is official TV partner

The largest exhibition on Grand Prix sport will be on show in Vienna next year. The official TV partner of the "Formula 1 Exhibition" is the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV.

The success of the "Formula 1 Exhibition" in Madrid has encouraged those responsible for the exhibition to showcase the exhibits in other cities. And since 11 October, we know that Vienna is the second city where the unique exhibits will be on display.

From 2 February 2024, fans and other interested parties will be able to take an exclusive look behind the scenes of the impressive world of Formula 1 in Vienna's Metastadt. In addition to historic and current Formula 1 cars, there will also be previously unpublished image and film material from the long and exciting history of the four-wheel premier class to marvel at.

For the first time, a TV partner is also on board, and in Vienna it is the Salzburg-based private broadcaster ServusTV. This makes sense, as ServusTV, as the rights holder, will be showing Formula 1 live and free of charge on Austrian television until at least 2026. The premier class is one of many premium sports shown live by the Austrian broadcaster.

David Morgenbesser, Head of Commercial at Red Bull Media House, explains: "In order to make the winter break as entertaining as possible for all fans of the premier class of motorsport, we are delighted to be the first TV partner of this series of events in Vienna following the premiere of the Formula 1 exhibition in Madrid. This is the perfect way to bridge the gap during the race-free period before Formula 1 can be seen on TV screens on ServusTV next year."

Andreas Gröbl, who comments on the Formula 1 action on ServusTV, is also delighted that this unique exhibition, developed in collaboration with award-winning curators, artists and filmmakers, offers unique narrative insights into the extraordinary world of Formula 1 in six specially designed rooms covering over 3,000 square metres.

"Austria not only has one of the most beautiful GPs, but is also the first country to have the perfect winter programme," he explains. Gröbl has particularly fond memories of the exhibits, such as the charred wreck of Romain Grosjean's Haas racing car, which crashed during the 2020 Bahrain GP: "It gave my co-commentator Philipp Eng and me the fright of the decade. Seeing this wreck now in Vienna is very special."

Information about the exhibition can be found on the Formula 1 Exhibition website. Tickets can also be purchased online .