Schumacher to Flörsch: Can't be taken seriously

German motorsport finds itself in a complicated situation. Although Nico Hülkenberg will still be racing in Formula 1 in 2024, the Emmerich native is no longer a talent at the age of 36.

There is not much behind him. Mick Schumacher will remain on the sidelines; in addition to his WEC commitment for Alpine, he is a stand-in at Mercedes. But a regular Formula 1 cockpit is a long way off for now.

Schumacher also sees the reasons in the substructure. "German motorsport, especially in terms of formula racing, signed itself off a few years ago. With the sale of Formula 3 as part of the DTM, a huge door was suddenly closed and Germany disappeared into insignificance," said Schumacher.

The Formula 3 Euro Series served as a springboard for many later top stars such as Sebastian Vettel, Timo Glock and Nico Rosberg. The FIA now organises its own Formula 3.

"We no longer have proper karting tracks. Everyone who wants to make it in motorsport and formula racing has to go to Italy. This means that the two drivers who are still coming are good. But unfortunately they will be the last for a long time to come," says Schumacher.

Schumacher is referring to Oliver Goethe and Tim Tramnitz, who are now Red Bull juniors and are sponsored by the brand. They compete in Formula 3 and are aiming for the premier class of motorsport. Tramnitz finished third overall in the Formula Regional in 2023. Goethe finished eighth in Formula 3.

"You have to give the two young drivers time. I know one of them very well, Tim Tramnitz. He drove for me in the karting team and later in Formula 4. Tim is someone who certainly has potential. It always takes him a while, but he has always been remarkable and fast and has also won races. Oliver Goethe started strongly last year, but also had a few setbacks," says Schumacher.

In addition to the two of them, Sophia Flörsch is also being supported; she is part of the Alpine junior programme. Nevertheless, Schumacher's judgement is scathing. "And yes, Sophia Flörsch, you can't really take that seriously any more. I have to say, she is certainly the best woman we currently have in German motorsport. I'm pretty sure of that. But of course that's simply not enough for professional formula racing," Schumacher clarified.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12