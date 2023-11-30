Schumacher to Flörsch: Can't be taken seriously
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
German motorsport finds itself in a complicated situation. Although Nico Hülkenberg will still be racing in Formula 1 in 2024, the Emmerich native is no longer a talent at the age of 36.
There is not much behind him. Mick Schumacher will remain on the sidelines; in addition to his WEC commitment for Alpine, he is a stand-in at Mercedes. But a regular Formula 1 cockpit is a long way off for now.
Schumacher also sees the reasons in the substructure. "German motorsport, especially in terms of formula racing, signed itself off a few years ago. With the sale of Formula 3 as part of the DTM, a huge door was suddenly closed and Germany disappeared into insignificance," said Schumacher.
The Formula 3 Euro Series served as a springboard for many later top stars such as Sebastian Vettel, Timo Glock and Nico Rosberg. The FIA now organises its own Formula 3.
"We no longer have proper karting tracks. Everyone who wants to make it in motorsport and formula racing has to go to Italy. This means that the two drivers who are still coming are good. But unfortunately they will be the last for a long time to come," says Schumacher.
Schumacher is referring to Oliver Goethe and Tim Tramnitz, who are now Red Bull juniors and are sponsored by the brand. They compete in Formula 3 and are aiming for the premier class of motorsport. Tramnitz finished third overall in the Formula Regional in 2023. Goethe finished eighth in Formula 3.
"You have to give the two young drivers time. I know one of them very well, Tim Tramnitz. He drove for me in the karting team and later in Formula 4. Tim is someone who certainly has potential. It always takes him a while, but he has always been remarkable and fast and has also won races. Oliver Goethe started strongly last year, but also had a few setbacks," says Schumacher.
In addition to the two of them, Sophia Flörsch is also being supported; she is part of the Alpine junior programme. Nevertheless, Schumacher's judgement is scathing. "And yes, Sophia Flörsch, you can't really take that seriously any more. I have to say, she is certainly the best woman we currently have in German motorsport. I'm pretty sure of that. But of course that's simply not enough for professional formula racing," Schumacher clarified.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12