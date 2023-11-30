Vettel and the return: "Of course it tingles then"

Sebastian Vettel contested his last Formula 1 race around a year ago. He is repeatedly asked about a possible comeback. He continues to leave the door open.

Sebastian Vettel would certainly not be the first. Nor would he be the last, by any means. Because comebacks, i.e. a retirement from retirement, are as much a part of a sportsman's career as victories, titles or defeats.

In Formula 1, there have been enough examples over the past decades of drivers who have come back even though they didn't actually want to continue. One famous example is legend Michael Schumacher, who retired in 2006 and was back on the grid in 2010 - at the age of 41. Is Vettel possibly emulating his good mate?

Vettel has now admitted to sport.de and RTL/ntv that he can imagine a comeback. He left open the question of whether it would be in Formula 1. "It's possible that I'll get back in, but I don't know what kind of car yet. It's a passion of mine and something I'm very interested in."

A return to motorsport is not necessarily on the cards in the near future, because at the moment he is "quite happy the way things are".

However, a return could "of course always happen again, because it's something I miss and when I'm standing next to the track, of course it tingles. It's not easy and then you bite your teeth."

As he also explains, retiring a year ago was not a decision against racing, "but a decision in favour of many other things". Above all, his family was an important factor.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12