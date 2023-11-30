Vettel and the return: "Of course it tingles then"
Sebastian Vettel would certainly not be the first. Nor would he be the last, by any means. Because comebacks, i.e. a retirement from retirement, are as much a part of a sportsman's career as victories, titles or defeats.
In Formula 1, there have been enough examples over the past decades of drivers who have come back even though they didn't actually want to continue. One famous example is legend Michael Schumacher, who retired in 2006 and was back on the grid in 2010 - at the age of 41. Is Vettel possibly emulating his good mate?
Vettel has now admitted to sport.de and RTL/ntv that he can imagine a comeback. He left open the question of whether it would be in Formula 1. "It's possible that I'll get back in, but I don't know what kind of car yet. It's a passion of mine and something I'm very interested in."
A return to motorsport is not necessarily on the cards in the near future, because at the moment he is "quite happy the way things are".
However, a return could "of course always happen again, because it's something I miss and when I'm standing next to the track, of course it tingles. It's not easy and then you bite your teeth."
As he also explains, retiring a year ago was not a decision against racing, "but a decision in favour of many other things". Above all, his family was an important factor.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12