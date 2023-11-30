Haug comes to Schumacher's defence: "He has contributed a lot
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Michael Schumacher's comeback in Formula 1 was not as successful as he had hoped. The seven-time world champion signed up with Mercedes in 2010 with great euphoria and high hopes among his fans for previous successes.
But the reality was sobering. Mediocrity. He achieved one podium finish in 2012, but the rest was mostly average. Looking back, the then head of Mercedes motorsport Norbert Haug came to Schumacher's defence.
"Many people claimed at the time that Michael Schumacher was no longer his old self, but he really was," said Haug in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de. "Instead, our car was a bit old and not competitive," said the 71-year-old.
Basically without any money, Haug emphasised that he had fought the Mercedes board at the time for the German car manufacturer to take over the Brawn GP team in order to be active in Formula 1 again. "And I think when I see what we paid back then and what the team is worth today, then I can go to bed very, very calmly and say that was the right decision," said Haug.
The Schumacher personnel matter was therefore all the more important. "Michael has contributed a great deal over the past three years. In his last year, when he was labelled by many as no longer competitive, he drove to pole position in Monaco, the mother of all racetracks." However, he lost his brilliant pole position due to a demotion, and with it a potential victory on the street circuit.
Nevertheless, Haug says: "Anyone who was able to drive to pole position in this car had lost absolutely nothing in terms of ability."
Before his comeback in 2010, Schumacher had been on the sidelines for three years, emphasised Haug. "He didn't know the tyres, had previously driven with channel tyres, had a different brand and now had to use slicks." The changeover therefore took a little while, but afterwards Schumacher "set the course for a lot of things" at the German car manufacturer's racing team.
Haug believes that Schumacher would have been "a gifted manager": "He was so precise and yet so witty and funny off the track."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12