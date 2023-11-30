Haug comes to Schumacher's defence: "He has contributed a lot

Michael Schumacher drove for Mercedes for three years on his comeback. Not very successful in sporting terms, but the then Head of Motorsport Norbert Haug came to his defence.

Michael Schumacher's comeback in Formula 1 was not as successful as he had hoped. The seven-time world champion signed up with Mercedes in 2010 with great euphoria and high hopes among his fans for previous successes.

But the reality was sobering. Mediocrity. He achieved one podium finish in 2012, but the rest was mostly average. Looking back, the then head of Mercedes motorsport Norbert Haug came to Schumacher's defence.

"Many people claimed at the time that Michael Schumacher was no longer his old self, but he really was," said Haug in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de. "Instead, our car was a bit old and not competitive," said the 71-year-old.

Basically without any money, Haug emphasised that he had fought the Mercedes board at the time for the German car manufacturer to take over the Brawn GP team in order to be active in Formula 1 again. "And I think when I see what we paid back then and what the team is worth today, then I can go to bed very, very calmly and say that was the right decision," said Haug.

The Schumacher personnel matter was therefore all the more important. "Michael has contributed a great deal over the past three years. In his last year, when he was labelled by many as no longer competitive, he drove to pole position in Monaco, the mother of all racetracks." However, he lost his brilliant pole position due to a demotion, and with it a potential victory on the street circuit.

Nevertheless, Haug says: "Anyone who was able to drive to pole position in this car had lost absolutely nothing in terms of ability."

Before his comeback in 2010, Schumacher had been on the sidelines for three years, emphasised Haug. "He didn't know the tyres, had previously driven with channel tyres, had a different brand and now had to use slicks." The changeover therefore took a little while, but afterwards Schumacher "set the course for a lot of things" at the German car manufacturer's racing team.

Haug believes that Schumacher would have been "a gifted manager": "He was so precise and yet so witty and funny off the track."

