Prost to Verstappen: It's something special with him

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing look back on a season of dominance. What did four-time champion Alain Prost think of the year in Formula 1?

When one racing team dominates, it can quickly become boring. Especially when one of the team's drivers is clearly the better one and also dominates his team-mate. Like Max Verstappen this year.

Alain Prost worked as a consultant for Alpine until the beginning of 2022 and was closely associated with Formula 1. He is now a normal fan.

His verdict on Verstappen's impressive year: "Many have said that it's negative because a team and driver dominate. I always recognise it when a team drives like Red Bull and Max. When someone dominates like that, it's the sum of the work that's needed," said Prost on Sky.

Above all, he called on competitors such as Mercedes and Ferrari to do something about Red Bull Racing's dominance. "You can only say congratulations. You have to work better if you want to get to this level. I understand if it's frustrating sometimes, but I thought it was great," said the Frenchman.

Prost is also impressed by Verstappen. "We all had our driving styles and approaches. Max is still very young, but the focus he has had on his career from the beginning and the passion for motorsport are very important."

Verstappen always says what he thinks, says Prost: "You don't often see someone so dedicated to their sport. There is something special about him: he is always faster and gains more experience," said the 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993 champion.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12