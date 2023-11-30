Prost to Verstappen: It's something special with him
When one racing team dominates, it can quickly become boring. Especially when one of the team's drivers is clearly the better one and also dominates his team-mate. Like Max Verstappen this year.
Alain Prost worked as a consultant for Alpine until the beginning of 2022 and was closely associated with Formula 1. He is now a normal fan.
His verdict on Verstappen's impressive year: "Many have said that it's negative because a team and driver dominate. I always recognise it when a team drives like Red Bull and Max. When someone dominates like that, it's the sum of the work that's needed," said Prost on Sky.
Above all, he called on competitors such as Mercedes and Ferrari to do something about Red Bull Racing's dominance. "You can only say congratulations. You have to work better if you want to get to this level. I understand if it's frustrating sometimes, but I thought it was great," said the Frenchman.
Prost is also impressed by Verstappen. "We all had our driving styles and approaches. Max is still very young, but the focus he has had on his career from the beginning and the passion for motorsport are very important."
Verstappen always says what he thinks, says Prost: "You don't often see someone so dedicated to their sport. There is something special about him: he is always faster and gains more experience," said the 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993 champion.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12