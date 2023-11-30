Formula 1 curiosity: One cockpit is still free

It is unusual that not all cockpits for 2024 are fixed after the end of the season. But Williams is still taking its time.

When Williams team boss James Vowles spoke on the radio after the final Formula 1 race of the season, it sounded like a contract extension.

"Your contribution this year has been excellent. It's a really proud moment that you've grown so much during the season. I'm looking forward to the winter together and many more to come," he said to Logan Sargeant.

The rookie had finished 16th. Not an exuberant happy ending to a complicated season, but the US American, who had often stumbled, had recently shown an upward trend. As he is still without a contract for 2024, the conclusion was obvious that signing him was now just a formality.

But Vowles rowed back a little later. "You're jumping the gun a bit," he said: "Whatever happens, Logan has been part of our academy for many, many years. And he will always be a part of it," Vowles explained his radio message: "He will always be a part of our academy, he is a very fast driver, but I think if we look at the last five races, he has improved and taken a step forward." You can see signs that he is doing what it takes to keep the seat, Vowles admitted.

And at the same time qualified: "We're not yet in a position to confirm that." Which is quite unusual. As a rule, the teams have confirmed their pairing for the new season in the autumn, but by the season finale at the latest. But Williams, where Alex Albon has a long-term contract and is a permanent fixture, is taking its time with Sargeant.

"I just wanted him to know that I'm proud of the steps he's taken this year," said Vowles. They will definitely spend many more days together this winter, "and then we'll see what comes of it".

The final decision will be made "soon". "I wanted to wait until the end of the season and look at all the options," said Vowles, explaining the procedure. The team boss now wants to go through the data from the entire season again in order to get a suitable overall picture. He is looking at the mistakes, analysing progress and setbacks. "To ensure that we make the right decision for the team and also for Logan's future," says Vowles.

It's not easy at Williams, because in addition to a positive trend, there are also things that do not speak in favour of continued employment or against the long-term potential.

Yes, the Williams owner, the investment company Dorilton Capital from the USA, is likely to be interested in the collaboration, as is Formula 1 owner Liberty Media (also from the USA). However, Sargeant made the headlines in 2023 with a number of crashes, causing a lot of trouble and high costs. The accidents, which decreased towards the end of the season, totalled over four million dollars. This makes Sargeant the front-runner.

In sporting terms, he had no chance against his team-mate Albon, losing the team-internal qualifying duel by 0:22. In 22 races and six sprints, Sargeant only finished ahead of Albon three times. Highlights such as the first and only championship point in Austin and seventh place on the grid in qualifying in Las Vegas came towards the end of the season. Is that enough? There are "not many other candidates" for the cockpit, as Vowles explained, but of course Williams would find an adequate replacement, because there are definitely options.

Sargeant himself is optimistic about the weeks of uncertainty. "I feel that from a driving point of view, everything has got a lot better in the last few events," he said: "I'm just trying to do my job as well as I can. The way things have gone recently, I don't see any problems," said Sargeant. Nevertheless, he still has to be patient a little longer.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12