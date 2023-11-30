Formula 1 curiosity: One cockpit is still free
When Williams team boss James Vowles spoke on the radio after the final Formula 1 race of the season, it sounded like a contract extension.
"Your contribution this year has been excellent. It's a really proud moment that you've grown so much during the season. I'm looking forward to the winter together and many more to come," he said to Logan Sargeant.
The rookie had finished 16th. Not an exuberant happy ending to a complicated season, but the US American, who had often stumbled, had recently shown an upward trend. As he is still without a contract for 2024, the conclusion was obvious that signing him was now just a formality.
But Vowles rowed back a little later. "You're jumping the gun a bit," he said: "Whatever happens, Logan has been part of our academy for many, many years. And he will always be a part of it," Vowles explained his radio message: "He will always be a part of our academy, he is a very fast driver, but I think if we look at the last five races, he has improved and taken a step forward." You can see signs that he is doing what it takes to keep the seat, Vowles admitted.
And at the same time qualified: "We're not yet in a position to confirm that." Which is quite unusual. As a rule, the teams have confirmed their pairing for the new season in the autumn, but by the season finale at the latest. But Williams, where Alex Albon has a long-term contract and is a permanent fixture, is taking its time with Sargeant.
"I just wanted him to know that I'm proud of the steps he's taken this year," said Vowles. They will definitely spend many more days together this winter, "and then we'll see what comes of it".
The final decision will be made "soon". "I wanted to wait until the end of the season and look at all the options," said Vowles, explaining the procedure. The team boss now wants to go through the data from the entire season again in order to get a suitable overall picture. He is looking at the mistakes, analysing progress and setbacks. "To ensure that we make the right decision for the team and also for Logan's future," says Vowles.
It's not easy at Williams, because in addition to a positive trend, there are also things that do not speak in favour of continued employment or against the long-term potential.
Yes, the Williams owner, the investment company Dorilton Capital from the USA, is likely to be interested in the collaboration, as is Formula 1 owner Liberty Media (also from the USA). However, Sargeant made the headlines in 2023 with a number of crashes, causing a lot of trouble and high costs. The accidents, which decreased towards the end of the season, totalled over four million dollars. This makes Sargeant the front-runner.
In sporting terms, he had no chance against his team-mate Albon, losing the team-internal qualifying duel by 0:22. In 22 races and six sprints, Sargeant only finished ahead of Albon three times. Highlights such as the first and only championship point in Austin and seventh place on the grid in qualifying in Las Vegas came towards the end of the season. Is that enough? There are "not many other candidates" for the cockpit, as Vowles explained, but of course Williams would find an adequate replacement, because there are definitely options.
Sargeant himself is optimistic about the weeks of uncertainty. "I feel that from a driving point of view, everything has got a lot better in the last few events," he said: "I'm just trying to do my job as well as I can. The way things have gone recently, I don't see any problems," said Sargeant. Nevertheless, he still has to be patient a little longer.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12