Title fight as a ratings killer: Sky has to lose ground

The title fight in Formula 1 2023, which was decided early and was rather lacking in suspense, also had an impact on television. Pay TV broadcaster Sky had to lose ground.

The situation in Germany is not easy, Formula 1 is currently in a difficult position. There are no German races, and with Nico Hülkenberg there is only one German driver. However, he generally has no chance in the inferior Haas and is unable to make his mark.

Mick Schumacher still only has a place on the Mercedes substitute bench, he also drives for Alpine in the WEC.

Max Verstappen's season was a very dominant one and the title fight was decided early on. It is therefore not surprising that the German TV market is also difficult. Pay TV broadcaster Sky has lost many viewers compared to the previous year.

In 2023, an average of 782,000 people watched the races. In the previous year, an average of 980,000 fans watched live. All in all, Sky lost around twenty per cent of its reach.

"Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing ensured a year of superlatives in Formula 1 in 2023 and dominated the field like no one before," Head of Sport Charly Classen told Deutsche Press-Agentur. "However, the great performance of the old and new world champions also meant that there was no tension in the title fight."

The fact that Sky could not get rid of the sub-licence shows just how difficult the German TV market is. RTL had previously shown four races on free-to-air TV, while this year Sky itself broadcast four races as free-to-air live broadcasts via YouTube, TikTok and Sky Sport.

"Our strategy on the digital channels was extremely successful," said the Sky Sport boss: "Over 125 million video views via the Sky Sport digital channels represent a new record and a tripling compared to the previous season."

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12