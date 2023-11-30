Title fight as a ratings killer: Sky has to lose ground
The situation in Germany is not easy, Formula 1 is currently in a difficult position. There are no German races, and with Nico Hülkenberg there is only one German driver. However, he generally has no chance in the inferior Haas and is unable to make his mark.
Mick Schumacher still only has a place on the Mercedes substitute bench, he also drives for Alpine in the WEC.
Max Verstappen's season was a very dominant one and the title fight was decided early on. It is therefore not surprising that the German TV market is also difficult. Pay TV broadcaster Sky has lost many viewers compared to the previous year.
In 2023, an average of 782,000 people watched the races. In the previous year, an average of 980,000 fans watched live. All in all, Sky lost around twenty per cent of its reach.
"Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing ensured a year of superlatives in Formula 1 in 2023 and dominated the field like no one before," Head of Sport Charly Classen told Deutsche Press-Agentur. "However, the great performance of the old and new world champions also meant that there was no tension in the title fight."
The fact that Sky could not get rid of the sub-licence shows just how difficult the German TV market is. RTL had previously shown four races on free-to-air TV, while this year Sky itself broadcast four races as free-to-air live broadcasts via YouTube, TikTok and Sky Sport.
"Our strategy on the digital channels was extremely successful," said the Sky Sport boss: "Over 125 million video views via the Sky Sport digital channels represent a new record and a tripling compared to the previous season."
