Sebastian Vettel warns: "More can still happen"

Sebastian Vettel has been honoured with the "Special Award for Role Models of Sustainability". For him, the award is both a confirmation and an incentive.

It was obvious to Sebastian Vettel that the award meant something to him. It was an unusual honour, as athletes are rarely recognised for their commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

However, Vettel received the "Special Award for Role Models of Sustainability" at the German Sustainability Award ceremony.

"It's a great honour when you look at the list of previous award winners. For me, of course, a lot of things are still new and a great adventure and I'm learning new things every day," he said on Sky. "But of course it's nice to see that this courage to address things, to draw attention to certain things, is also recognised. And of course it gives me a bit of a tailwind to stay on the gas."

Vettel, who ended his active career in 2022, had previously criticised environmental sins, including those of motorsport, and is now committed to more environmentally friendly technologies in racing, electric cars and innovative fuels.

The four-time world champion emphasises that the efforts for more sustainability in motorsport are not enough. "There are a lot of efforts and ideas, but there is still very little meat on the bone," said Vettel.

"More can happen," said Vettel, adding: "There are many areas where you could feel more, and racing is one of them." For the man from Heppenheim, "the topic can't be big enough".

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12