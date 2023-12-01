Sebastian Vettel warns: "More can still happen"
It was obvious to Sebastian Vettel that the award meant something to him. It was an unusual honour, as athletes are rarely recognised for their commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.
However, Vettel received the "Special Award for Role Models of Sustainability" at the German Sustainability Award ceremony.
"It's a great honour when you look at the list of previous award winners. For me, of course, a lot of things are still new and a great adventure and I'm learning new things every day," he said on Sky. "But of course it's nice to see that this courage to address things, to draw attention to certain things, is also recognised. And of course it gives me a bit of a tailwind to stay on the gas."
Vettel, who ended his active career in 2022, had previously criticised environmental sins, including those of motorsport, and is now committed to more environmentally friendly technologies in racing, electric cars and innovative fuels.
The four-time world champion emphasises that the efforts for more sustainability in motorsport are not enough. "There are a lot of efforts and ideas, but there is still very little meat on the bone," said Vettel.
"More can happen," said Vettel, adding: "There are many areas where you could feel more, and racing is one of them." For the man from Heppenheim, "the topic can't be big enough".
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12