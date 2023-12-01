"Bottass calendar": raising money for a good cause with your bum
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
That's great news: Valtteri Bottas' bum has gone through the roof. In other words, a calendar featuring various pictures of the Finn's naked bum has sold successfully.
"Through the donations and the calendars, we have raised a considerable amount for Movember - we are talking about around 150,000 dollars in funds raised!" Bottas wrote on Instagram: "This means WE have really helped and will impact and save the lives of many people."
Bottas had the calendar produced in collaboration with the health organisation "Movember" and the German photographer Paul Ripke. Five euros per calendar will be donated, with the money primarily going to prostate cancer research.
"I know a few people who had close relatives with such problems," said Bottas: "The Movember campaign focuses on men's health. That we shouldn't be afraid to talk about these issues. So I went all-in, showing myself, trying to set an example that you don't need to be afraid."
Incidentally, his mum was irritated by the move. "She said: 'What's that?' She doesn't actually understand English and had seen a video. That confused her, she wanted to protect me. She said: 'Are you really sure this is the way you want to go?" After Bottas explained the background to the action to her, the nude calendar was fine with mum Bottas too.
