Haug on Schumacher: We'll see the best Mick yet
Norbert Haug believes that Mick Schumacher's involvement in the WEC is the right move. "A racing driver has to race and not look over his shoulder in the pits with interest," said long-standing Head of Mercedes Motorsport Norbert Haug on RTL/ntv and sport.de.
Schumacher will not only compete in the WEC, but will also be a reserve driver for Mercedes in Formula 1, as he will be in 2023. The job with the Silver Arrows is a "good additional exercise", said Haug: "I think we're yet to see the best Mick Schumacher."
Schumacher is now "in good hands" with Mercedes in Formula 1 and Alpine in the WEC, said Haug. "I believe that if Mick fights his way through now, he can establish a fundamental base. He has a great family environment, with Sabine (Kehm, editor's note) the best advisor at his side. I would be incredibly happy if something continues in the WEC."
Ferrari shows that newcomers also have a chance in the WEC. The traditional brand won Le Mans this year with Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and Briton James Calado at the wheel.
"Who would have thought a year ago that Ferrari would win Le Mans at the first attempt after a 50-year absence? Nobody would have thought that possible. I believe that Alpine is definitely up to something," said Haug.
Opinions differ as to whether Schumacher can strongly recommend himself for Formula 1 through the WEC. Haug is optimistic. "Perhaps - and I wish Mick the best - he will find himself in the right environment. As soon as he is in the spotlight - and I dare not say it should be a Le Mans victory, but it is not impossible - then the game will look completely different again," says Haug.
