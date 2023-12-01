Haug on Schumacher: We'll see the best Mick yet

Mick Schumacher will continue to be a Formula 1 substitute in 2024 and will also compete in the WEC with Alpine. Norbert Haug believes that the 24-year-old can hit the ground running.

Norbert Haug believes that Mick Schumacher's involvement in the WEC is the right move. "A racing driver has to race and not look over his shoulder in the pits with interest," said long-standing Head of Mercedes Motorsport Norbert Haug on RTL/ntv and sport.de.

Schumacher will not only compete in the WEC, but will also be a reserve driver for Mercedes in Formula 1, as he will be in 2023. The job with the Silver Arrows is a "good additional exercise", said Haug: "I think we're yet to see the best Mick Schumacher."

Schumacher is now "in good hands" with Mercedes in Formula 1 and Alpine in the WEC, said Haug. "I believe that if Mick fights his way through now, he can establish a fundamental base. He has a great family environment, with Sabine (Kehm, editor's note) the best advisor at his side. I would be incredibly happy if something continues in the WEC."

Ferrari shows that newcomers also have a chance in the WEC. The traditional brand won Le Mans this year with Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and Briton James Calado at the wheel.

"Who would have thought a year ago that Ferrari would win Le Mans at the first attempt after a 50-year absence? Nobody would have thought that possible. I believe that Alpine is definitely up to something," said Haug.

Opinions differ as to whether Schumacher can strongly recommend himself for Formula 1 through the WEC. Haug is optimistic. "Perhaps - and I wish Mick the best - he will find himself in the right environment. As soon as he is in the spotlight - and I dare not say it should be a Le Mans victory, but it is not impossible - then the game will look completely different again," says Haug.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12