Crash ranking list: These drivers caused scrap

Who will be the biggest crash pilot in 2023? It shouldn't be difficult to guess the front-runner. However, there are a few surprises in the top group.

For Mick Schumacher, they were a criterion for exclusion at Haas: expensive accidents. According to team boss Günther Steiner, Schumacher had produced a little too much expensive scrap in 2022, which is why the US racing team did not extend his contract.

Schumacher was a reserve driver at Mercedes in 2023 (and will continue to be so in 2024), but others crashed and caused expensive repairs for many a team. Take Williams rookie Logan Sargeant, for example, who unsurprisingly takes first place. But there are also surprises in the leading group.

Reddit user basspro23chevy has taken the trouble to compile the inglorious list.

The Formula 1 crash list:

20th Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): 345,000 US dollars

19th George Russell (Mercedes): 670,000 US dollars

18th Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): 700,000 US dollars

17th Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 830,000 US dollars

16th Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 880,000 US dollars

15th Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo): 1,207,000 US dollars

14th Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri): 1,255,000 US dollars

13th Lando Norris (McLaren): 1,452,000 US dollars

12th Nyck de Vries/Daniel Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri): 1,522,000 US dollars

11th Nico Hülkenberg (Haas): 1,557,000 US dollars

10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 1,914,000 US dollars

9th Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 2,271,000 US dollars

8th Pierre Gasly (Alpine): 2,426,000 US dollars

7. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): 2,576,000 US dollars

6. Alexander Albon (Williams): 2,786,000 US dollars

5th Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 2,834,000 US dollars

4th Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 2,999,000 US dollars

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 3,224,000 US dollars

2nd Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 3,644,000 US dollars

1st Logan Sargeant (Williams): 4,333,000 US dollars

