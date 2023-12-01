Crash ranking list: These drivers caused scrap
For Mick Schumacher, they were a criterion for exclusion at Haas: expensive accidents. According to team boss Günther Steiner, Schumacher had produced a little too much expensive scrap in 2022, which is why the US racing team did not extend his contract.
Schumacher was a reserve driver at Mercedes in 2023 (and will continue to be so in 2024), but others crashed and caused expensive repairs for many a team. Take Williams rookie Logan Sargeant, for example, who unsurprisingly takes first place. But there are also surprises in the leading group.
Reddit user basspro23chevy has taken the trouble to compile the inglorious list.
The Formula 1 crash list:
20th Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): 345,000 US dollars
19th George Russell (Mercedes): 670,000 US dollars
18th Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): 700,000 US dollars
17th Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 830,000 US dollars
16th Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 880,000 US dollars
15th Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo): 1,207,000 US dollars
14th Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri): 1,255,000 US dollars
13th Lando Norris (McLaren): 1,452,000 US dollars
12th Nyck de Vries/Daniel Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri): 1,522,000 US dollars
11th Nico Hülkenberg (Haas): 1,557,000 US dollars
10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 1,914,000 US dollars
9th Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 2,271,000 US dollars
8th Pierre Gasly (Alpine): 2,426,000 US dollars
7. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): 2,576,000 US dollars
6. Alexander Albon (Williams): 2,786,000 US dollars
5th Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 2,834,000 US dollars
4th Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 2,999,000 US dollars
3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 3,224,000 US dollars
2nd Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 3,644,000 US dollars
1st Logan Sargeant (Williams): 4,333,000 US dollars
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12