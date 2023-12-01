Ferrari boss Elkann: Announcement about Leclerc and Sainz
Ferrari had to make do with third place in the Constructors' World Championship in 2023. Too little for the ambitious goals of the racing team, which last celebrated a drivers' title in 2007. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished the season in fifth and seventh place respectively.
Both contracts expire after the coming season and, as Ferrari President John Elkann explained at an investor event, the Reds want to continue with the duo.
"Sainz and Leclerc? They will definitely stay. From our side, we are absolutely ready to continue with them," he is quoted as saying by the Italpress news agency.
"The season was disappointing because we finished third in the championship," Elkann admitted. "But in the last quarter of the championship, we seriously fought for second place and also competed with Red Bull, and we scored many poles."
"In the drivers' championship, on the other hand, we were not competitive due to too many accidents and bad luck. Now we have to start again and work even harder in the coming years in the hope that we can turn these pole positions into victories and fight for the title," he said.
