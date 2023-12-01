Ferrari boss Elkann: Announcement about Leclerc and Sainz

Ferrari once again had a disappointing season, finishing third in the end. As far as the drivers are concerned, President John Elkann made a statement about the future.

Ferrari had to make do with third place in the Constructors' World Championship in 2023. Too little for the ambitious goals of the racing team, which last celebrated a drivers' title in 2007. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished the season in fifth and seventh place respectively.

Both contracts expire after the coming season and, as Ferrari President John Elkann explained at an investor event, the Reds want to continue with the duo.

"Sainz and Leclerc? They will definitely stay. From our side, we are absolutely ready to continue with them," he is quoted as saying by the Italpress news agency.

"The season was disappointing because we finished third in the championship," Elkann admitted. "But in the last quarter of the championship, we seriously fought for second place and also competed with Red Bull, and we scored many poles."

"In the drivers' championship, on the other hand, we were not competitive due to too many accidents and bad luck. Now we have to start again and work even harder in the coming years in the hope that we can turn these pole positions into victories and fight for the title," he said.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12