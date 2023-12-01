Glock: This is why Formula 1 will miss Franz Tost

Franz Tost experienced his last race as team principal of AlphaTauri in Abu Dhabi. Timo Glock makes it clear that Formula 1 will be missing something as a result.

Franz Tost proved once again in the final race of the 2023 Formula 1 season why he will be missing from the premier class. The Austrian was "furious" after Yuki Tsunoda finished eighth.

As a result, the racing team did not manage to oust Williams from seventh place in the constructors' championship. "Because we were too stupid to choose the right strategy and because I had countless discussions on the pit wall because I said, bring Yuki in, we're too slow," said Tost on Sky.

The engineers had explained that it would work out. "It's pure arithmetic. I actually realised straight away that it probably wouldn't work out," said Tost.

A clear edge. As always with Tost. "As far as Franz Tost is concerned, we also experienced him on his last weekend as he always was: very straightforward and unemotional when it came to his farewell. Even if you could perhaps see just before the race that he was touched and concerned. But of course he is absolutely right when he says that AlphaTauri could have achieved a better result if they had been more strategically clever with Yuki Tsunoda. That didn't have to happen," wrote Sky expert Timo Glock in his column.

Glock will miss Tost. "Formula 1 will miss Tost's straightforwardness."

But not just Formula 1, "but also Red Bull," said Glock: "The way he worked with the juniors. He has trained many young drivers, many very good drivers have passed through his hands - including Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen. So it's a loss for Red Bull, Formula 1 and for us too."

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12