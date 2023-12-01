Glock: This is why Formula 1 will miss Franz Tost
Franz Tost proved once again in the final race of the 2023 Formula 1 season why he will be missing from the premier class. The Austrian was "furious" after Yuki Tsunoda finished eighth.
As a result, the racing team did not manage to oust Williams from seventh place in the constructors' championship. "Because we were too stupid to choose the right strategy and because I had countless discussions on the pit wall because I said, bring Yuki in, we're too slow," said Tost on Sky.
The engineers had explained that it would work out. "It's pure arithmetic. I actually realised straight away that it probably wouldn't work out," said Tost.
A clear edge. As always with Tost. "As far as Franz Tost is concerned, we also experienced him on his last weekend as he always was: very straightforward and unemotional when it came to his farewell. Even if you could perhaps see just before the race that he was touched and concerned. But of course he is absolutely right when he says that AlphaTauri could have achieved a better result if they had been more strategically clever with Yuki Tsunoda. That didn't have to happen," wrote Sky expert Timo Glock in his column.
Glock will miss Tost. "Formula 1 will miss Tost's straightforwardness."
But not just Formula 1, "but also Red Bull," said Glock: "The way he worked with the juniors. He has trained many young drivers, many very good drivers have passed through his hands - including Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen. So it's a loss for Red Bull, Formula 1 and for us too."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12