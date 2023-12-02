Hamilton: When he thought about retiring
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The 2021 season finale is still on the minds of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton two years on. There are scars left on both of them, and they both still have their sights set on the big goal of winning their eighth world championship title. Hamilton recently extended his contract by another two years.
However, as he has now admitted, he thought about retiring after the controversial final. He had "definitely" thought about it, he said, revealing: "So much was going through my mind during that time [after Abu Dhabi]."
However, he also emphasised: "One of the worst things you can do is make decisions based on emotions. And when you're emotional, you usually don't make the best decisions in the heat of the moment."
Due to the emotional situation, he took his time. "It was a really difficult time and I just had to wait for things to calm down so I could think clearly and then make the right decisions," said Hamilton.
He was with his niece and nephew "in a beautiful place, in Hawaii with my family", he revealed. There, he said, he worked it all out with himself and finally arrived at a point "where I felt really satisfied and just wanted to get back up and get on with it".
