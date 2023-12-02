Hamilton: When he thought about retiring

Abu Dhabi 2021 has left scars on Lewis Hamilton. Above all, however, he was actually thinking about retiring at the time, as he has now revealed.

The 2021 season finale is still on the minds of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton two years on. There are scars left on both of them, and they both still have their sights set on the big goal of winning their eighth world championship title. Hamilton recently extended his contract by another two years.

However, as he has now admitted, he thought about retiring after the controversial final. He had "definitely" thought about it, he said, revealing: "So much was going through my mind during that time [after Abu Dhabi]."

However, he also emphasised: "One of the worst things you can do is make decisions based on emotions. And when you're emotional, you usually don't make the best decisions in the heat of the moment."

Due to the emotional situation, he took his time. "It was a really difficult time and I just had to wait for things to calm down so I could think clearly and then make the right decisions," said Hamilton.

He was with his niece and nephew "in a beautiful place, in Hawaii with my family", he revealed. There, he said, he worked it all out with himself and finally arrived at a point "where I felt really satisfied and just wanted to get back up and get on with it".

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12