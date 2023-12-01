Williams: The second cockpit is now also fixed
Williams is the latest team to make a move and has now also awarded the second cockpit for 2024: Logan Sargeant has extended his contract with the traditional racing team. Williams made the announcement on Friday.
Sargeant completed his first season in Formula 1 in 2023 and struggled with major problems. On the one hand, he didn't stand a chance against his experienced team-mate Alex Albon.
Sargeant lost all qualifying duels with Albon, finishing ahead of Albon only three times in 22 races and six sprints. In the end, Sargeant scored a single point. The 22-year-old also had numerous, sometimes very expensive crashes.
However, the US American has shown an upward trend in recent weeks. Team boss James Vowles had always defended his driver, who had long been criticised, and wanted to take time after the end of the season to look at the data for the whole season. However, Sargeant did not have to wait long.
"Logan has shown immense ability under the pressure of the world stage, so he's a perfect fit for us," said Vowles: "We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the coming season."
"It's been an incredible journey with this team so far and I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to grow as a driver in this great environment," said Sargeant: "We have exciting plans for the future and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success next year."
