Williams: The second cockpit is now also fixed

Williams has let the cat out of the bag: The traditional racing team has awarded its second cockpit for 2024 to Logan Sargeant. This gives the 22-year-old a second season in the premier class.

Williams is the latest team to make a move and has now also awarded the second cockpit for 2024: Logan Sargeant has extended his contract with the traditional racing team. Williams made the announcement on Friday.

Sargeant completed his first season in Formula 1 in 2023 and struggled with major problems. On the one hand, he didn't stand a chance against his experienced team-mate Alex Albon.

Sargeant lost all qualifying duels with Albon, finishing ahead of Albon only three times in 22 races and six sprints. In the end, Sargeant scored a single point. The 22-year-old also had numerous, sometimes very expensive crashes.

However, the US American has shown an upward trend in recent weeks. Team boss James Vowles had always defended his driver, who had long been criticised, and wanted to take time after the end of the season to look at the data for the whole season. However, Sargeant did not have to wait long.

"Logan has shown immense ability under the pressure of the world stage, so he's a perfect fit for us," said Vowles: "We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the coming season."

"It's been an incredible journey with this team so far and I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to grow as a driver in this great environment," said Sargeant: "We have exciting plans for the future and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success next year."

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12