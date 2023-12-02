Daniel Ricciardo: Happy because of Pérez rumours

Will Sergio Pérez be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull Racing? These rumours have been around a lot in recent months, and they have delighted Ricciardo for a reason.

The rumour that Daniel Ricciardo could replace Sergio Pérez at Red Bull Racing in 2024 has been circulating in Formula 1 for months. The Australian replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri and performed well after his injury break.

Above all, however, Pérez was partially off his game. He had no chance against the world champion and dominator, which was to be expected. However, the Mexican was literally dismantled by Verstappen.

Which raised the question of whether it wouldn't be better to replace Pérez. However, team boss Christian Horner and motorsport consultant Helmut Marko have always backed the Mexican, who still has a contract until the end of 2024. Ricciardo has been confirmed for 2024 at AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo is pleased with the rumours, as they are also a reward for the past few months. "Just twelve months ago, many of the rumours about me were usually negative. The fact that I've now been linked with a return to Red Bull - twelve or 18 months ago I would have thought that unthinkable," said Ricciardo.

"Even if it's just a rumour: I don't think this rumour would have existed twelve months ago. It makes me smile and shows that if you keep going in a straight line through all the ups and downs, crazy things can happen," said Ricciardo.

