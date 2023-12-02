Daniel Ricciardo: Happy because of Pérez rumours
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The rumour that Daniel Ricciardo could replace Sergio Pérez at Red Bull Racing in 2024 has been circulating in Formula 1 for months. The Australian replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri and performed well after his injury break.
Above all, however, Pérez was partially off his game. He had no chance against the world champion and dominator, which was to be expected. However, the Mexican was literally dismantled by Verstappen.
Which raised the question of whether it wouldn't be better to replace Pérez. However, team boss Christian Horner and motorsport consultant Helmut Marko have always backed the Mexican, who still has a contract until the end of 2024. Ricciardo has been confirmed for 2024 at AlphaTauri.
Ricciardo is pleased with the rumours, as they are also a reward for the past few months. "Just twelve months ago, many of the rumours about me were usually negative. The fact that I've now been linked with a return to Red Bull - twelve or 18 months ago I would have thought that unthinkable," said Ricciardo.
"Even if it's just a rumour: I don't think this rumour would have existed twelve months ago. It makes me smile and shows that if you keep going in a straight line through all the ups and downs, crazy things can happen," said Ricciardo.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12