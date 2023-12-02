Schumacher in the WEC: No return ticket in F1

Many experts believe it is right and important that Mick Schumacher will be racing again in 2024. Christian Danner, for example, doubts that the WEC can open the door to Formula 1 again.

Mick Schumacher cannot be satisfied with his year from a sporting perspective. Although he was able to make his contribution as a substitute at Mercedes by carrying out important simulator work, the son of record-breaking champion Michael Schumacher naturally wants to race.

He has now let it be known on X that he did not always enjoy 2023. "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has made this year as good as possible, but also for making sure that I never take anything for granted," he wrote there.

It has certainly been a "tough season without racing", "but we'll be back soon," Schumacher continued. "I'm really looking forward to racing again next year, so cheers to that! Get ready and rock'n'roll 2024..."

Although Schumacher will still be a Mercedes reserve driver in 2024, he will also be racing with Alpine in the WEC.

There was encouragement from his mate Sebastian Vettel, whom Schumacher had previously asked for advice. "I think it's great for him that things are continuing and that he's back in a racing car and racing again. I think that's very, very important and central at his age. At the same time, he still has the opportunity to stay in Formula 1, to keep at it and to continue learning there," Vettel told sport.de and RTL/ntv: "I wish him all the best for the future and that he gets another chance in Formula 1." However, Vettel said it was "still a little too early" for anything together.

Former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner does not believe that the WEC automatically offers this opportunity. "Driving in the World Endurance Championship is one hundred per cent not a return ticket to Formula 1 - by no means. That's a different league of motorsport," Danner told sport.de.

Rather, Schumacher must hope that an opportunity will arise in Formula 1, for example "if Hamilton or Russell should drop out and he has to or is allowed to step in. Then that is a chance for a Formula 1 recommendation". In Alpine's WEC car, on the other hand, Schumacher could "drive as well as he likes, it has de facto nothing to do with Formula 1".

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12