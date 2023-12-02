Schumacher in the WEC: No return ticket in F1
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Mick Schumacher cannot be satisfied with his year from a sporting perspective. Although he was able to make his contribution as a substitute at Mercedes by carrying out important simulator work, the son of record-breaking champion Michael Schumacher naturally wants to race.
He has now let it be known on X that he did not always enjoy 2023. "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has made this year as good as possible, but also for making sure that I never take anything for granted," he wrote there.
It has certainly been a "tough season without racing", "but we'll be back soon," Schumacher continued. "I'm really looking forward to racing again next year, so cheers to that! Get ready and rock'n'roll 2024..."
Although Schumacher will still be a Mercedes reserve driver in 2024, he will also be racing with Alpine in the WEC.
There was encouragement from his mate Sebastian Vettel, whom Schumacher had previously asked for advice. "I think it's great for him that things are continuing and that he's back in a racing car and racing again. I think that's very, very important and central at his age. At the same time, he still has the opportunity to stay in Formula 1, to keep at it and to continue learning there," Vettel told sport.de and RTL/ntv: "I wish him all the best for the future and that he gets another chance in Formula 1." However, Vettel said it was "still a little too early" for anything together.
Former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner does not believe that the WEC automatically offers this opportunity. "Driving in the World Endurance Championship is one hundred per cent not a return ticket to Formula 1 - by no means. That's a different league of motorsport," Danner told sport.de.
Rather, Schumacher must hope that an opportunity will arise in Formula 1, for example "if Hamilton or Russell should drop out and he has to or is allowed to step in. Then that is a chance for a Formula 1 recommendation". In Alpine's WEC car, on the other hand, Schumacher could "drive as well as he likes, it has de facto nothing to do with Formula 1".
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12