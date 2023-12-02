Physio Scanes: Emotional farewell to Verstappen
Englishman Bradley Scanes has said an emotional farewell to Max Verstappen. He has been at the Formula 1 champion's side as a physiotherapist for the past four years. Scanes is ending his career in the premier class to have more time for his family.
"368 flights, 3 world championships, 1 great friend," Scanes began his post on Instagram. "I'll miss you mate. We pushed. We had fun. We won. We didn't accept anything else."
Scanes, who has set up his own company Elite Formula Physio & Training, continued: "I may have added a few per cent here and there, but keep it up my friend, this is just part of your magical story. Thank you for being a part of mine."
Scanes' successor is Carlos Sainz's physio, the Briton Rupert Manwaring, who has worked with the Spaniard since 2015 and is employed by Hintsa Performance, the company founded by the Finn Dr Aki Hintsa, who died in 2016 and who also looked after Mika Häkkinen among many other drivers.
And sometimes things come full circle in Formula 1. Rupert Manwaring's father has exactly the same name and worked for Surtees, Lotus, Haas-Lola, Tyrrell and Minardi, among others. One of Manwaring senior's companions: Jos Verstappen, Max's father.
