Franz Tost merciless: When the engineers were kicked out
Franz Tost did not mince his words. It was the second race weekend in Saudi Arabia when he made it clear that he no longer trusted his engineers. Because the AlphaTauri was everything but competitive.
And Tost is not someone who glosses over things verbally, but speaks out clearly. And "the engineers I was referring to understood," he said in the podcast "Beyond the Grid".
And there he also revealed what happened after his statements. Tost, who completed his last season as team principal at AlpaTauri, followed up his words with action.
"Our car was not competitive last year. I said we had to do something, because I can't accept that we're at the back of the field, I want to at least be at the front of the midfield."
The engineers' response, according to Tost: "'Yes, yes. We are working very hard and we have solutions. We know exactly what we have to do."
He then visited them in the aero department and had them present him with figures. "And they said: 'The car will be fantastic. Really good performance, very good figures in the CFT and in the wind tunnel and blah blah blah."
Then it was off to Bahrain for testing and Tost didn't have to wait for the race. "I knew after the test that we were nowhere. Then I got angry and said to them, 'What's going on?' 'Oh, you know, there's an upgrade coming.' I said, 'I don't care about an upgrade. This car has to work well."
Then came the aforementioned press conference and Tost said he no longer trusted them. "If I no longer trust people, then they're out. That was the case. We changed them and brought in some new people, so hopefully we now have a good team in the aero department. I have to say that all the improvements they have made so far this year have been acceptable."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12