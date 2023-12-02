Franz Tost merciless: When the engineers were kicked out

Franz Tost caused a stir with an honest press conference at the start of the season. Now the Austrian tells us what happened afterwards. He followed up his words with actions.

Franz Tost did not mince his words. It was the second race weekend in Saudi Arabia when he made it clear that he no longer trusted his engineers. Because the AlphaTauri was everything but competitive.

And Tost is not someone who glosses over things verbally, but speaks out clearly. And "the engineers I was referring to understood," he said in the podcast "Beyond the Grid".

And there he also revealed what happened after his statements. Tost, who completed his last season as team principal at AlpaTauri, followed up his words with action.

"Our car was not competitive last year. I said we had to do something, because I can't accept that we're at the back of the field, I want to at least be at the front of the midfield."

The engineers' response, according to Tost: "'Yes, yes. We are working very hard and we have solutions. We know exactly what we have to do."

He then visited them in the aero department and had them present him with figures. "And they said: 'The car will be fantastic. Really good performance, very good figures in the CFT and in the wind tunnel and blah blah blah."

Then it was off to Bahrain for testing and Tost didn't have to wait for the race. "I knew after the test that we were nowhere. Then I got angry and said to them, 'What's going on?' 'Oh, you know, there's an upgrade coming.' I said, 'I don't care about an upgrade. This car has to work well."

Then came the aforementioned press conference and Tost said he no longer trusted them. "If I no longer trust people, then they're out. That was the case. We changed them and brought in some new people, so hopefully we now have a good team in the aero department. I have to say that all the improvements they have made so far this year have been acceptable."

