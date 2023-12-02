Lando Norris is furious: "Never say that again!"
It is well known that Max Verstappen and Lando Norris get on well together. Verstappen has already confirmed this in the past season.
"I get on very well with Lando because he's just himself and normal. He's my best friend on the grid," said the three-time world champion.
When Norris spoke about the future after the last race in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull Racing was once again a topic of discussion. He was repeatedly linked with a switch, and Norris himself made no secret of the fact that this would appeal to him. Also a possible team-mate Verstappen.
However, the friendship between the two apparently has its limits. Because when a journalist labelled Verstappen as Norris' "BFF" ("Best Friends Forever"), he reacted quite clearly.
"He's not my best friend. Don't ever say that again," replied the McLaren star. "We respect each other and get on well, we're kind of friends, but that's it. We just have a lot of respect for each other."
Whether mate, friend or BFF: Norris will be driving for McLaren in 2024 and hopes that the traditional racing team can make life more difficult for the world champions. Because as attractive as a switch is, a title with McLaren would be even more appealing for Norris.
"Their car is phenomenal. Red Bull are doing a fantastic job, as they have done in recent years. If someone wants to catch them, it's a massive step. Max is one of the best drivers, so it's a difficult combination to beat them. But I feel we have almost everything we need to be in with a chance," said Norris.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12