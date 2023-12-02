Lando Norris is furious: "Never say that again!"

Lando Norris is usually humorous, but the Brit can't take a joke when it comes to one particular name. It's about Max Verstappen.

It is well known that Max Verstappen and Lando Norris get on well together. Verstappen has already confirmed this in the past season.

"I get on very well with Lando because he's just himself and normal. He's my best friend on the grid," said the three-time world champion.

When Norris spoke about the future after the last race in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull Racing was once again a topic of discussion. He was repeatedly linked with a switch, and Norris himself made no secret of the fact that this would appeal to him. Also a possible team-mate Verstappen.

However, the friendship between the two apparently has its limits. Because when a journalist labelled Verstappen as Norris' "BFF" ("Best Friends Forever"), he reacted quite clearly.

"He's not my best friend. Don't ever say that again," replied the McLaren star. "We respect each other and get on well, we're kind of friends, but that's it. We just have a lot of respect for each other."

Whether mate, friend or BFF: Norris will be driving for McLaren in 2024 and hopes that the traditional racing team can make life more difficult for the world champions. Because as attractive as a switch is, a title with McLaren would be even more appealing for Norris.

"Their car is phenomenal. Red Bull are doing a fantastic job, as they have done in recent years. If someone wants to catch them, it's a massive step. Max is one of the best drivers, so it's a difficult combination to beat them. But I feel we have almost everything we need to be in with a chance," said Norris.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12