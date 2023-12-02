Hülkenberg with Haas message: "We have to get our act together"

Nico Hülkenberg draws a bitter conclusion of the past season. Basically, the US racing team's downfall was already apparent early on, as the German explains.

No, Haas cannot be satisfied with the past season. After a very good start, the US racing team was left behind. With twelve points, the team finished tenth and therefore last in the constructors' championship.

For Nico Hülkenberg, the "crash" was no surprise after good results in the first third of the season.

"Obviously it was a process and the signs were there early on in the season. But we got away with it early in the season because other people were also struggling more," said Hülkenberg.

However, the competition caught up and brought meaningful and effective updates. With success. "When they tidied things up and brought some real developments, that's when we really started to pay the price. The second half of the season was really tough. I think there was only one opportunity for me to score one or two points in Singapore, which we missed due to a wrong strategy decision," said the German.

Apart from that, they didn't have the pace to make it. "Even when many cars retired, we were simply too far away. That's obviously not great. That's why we have to do better," said Hülkenberg. Because even the update that Haas brought to the start didn't help. Basically, it made no difference, Haas had no chance.

Hülkenberg's message to the team is clear: "We just have to get our act together and do a better job, we have to work hard because we want to do better. I want us to do better and I think everyone in the team wants to do better. So we just have to try to find better solutions."

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12