Hülkenberg with Haas message: "We have to get our act together"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
No, Haas cannot be satisfied with the past season. After a very good start, the US racing team was left behind. With twelve points, the team finished tenth and therefore last in the constructors' championship.
For Nico Hülkenberg, the "crash" was no surprise after good results in the first third of the season.
"Obviously it was a process and the signs were there early on in the season. But we got away with it early in the season because other people were also struggling more," said Hülkenberg.
However, the competition caught up and brought meaningful and effective updates. With success. "When they tidied things up and brought some real developments, that's when we really started to pay the price. The second half of the season was really tough. I think there was only one opportunity for me to score one or two points in Singapore, which we missed due to a wrong strategy decision," said the German.
Apart from that, they didn't have the pace to make it. "Even when many cars retired, we were simply too far away. That's obviously not great. That's why we have to do better," said Hülkenberg. Because even the update that Haas brought to the start didn't help. Basically, it made no difference, Haas had no chance.
Hülkenberg's message to the team is clear: "We just have to get our act together and do a better job, we have to work hard because we want to do better. I want us to do better and I think everyone in the team wants to do better. So we just have to try to find better solutions."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12