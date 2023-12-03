Winter at the Red Bull Ring: Drifting through the paddock

Next year, motorsport fans will once again have the chance to shorten the waiting time until the start of the motorsport season. The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg offers driving fun and even more for the whole family.

The heart of Styria will not be quiet at the end of the year either, as the extensive "Winter am Ring" programme offers motorsport fans the opportunity to shorten the long wait until the next season with plenty of action. Until 25 February, the Red Bull Ring will be transformed into a varied winter wonderland and an insider tip for all those who are looking for extraordinary experiences in the snow away from traditional activities.

PS fans can look forward to testing their limits with driving experiences on two or four wheels on unusual terrain. They can also perfect their handling skills during winter training sessions with professional instructors. It all starts this month: numerous great vehicles will be available to participants in the winter programme from 8 December, including a Porsche 718 Cayman S, a KTM X-Bow, an off-road buggy or a snowmobile, which can be driven either in the paddock or across the Driving Center.

The 4WD Test Track and the Offroad Car Track open their doors to horsepower fans who want to have fun driving a Land Rover Defender or one of the INEOS Grenadiers. Those who can't make up their minds should not miss the "Winter Adrenaline Day" in January and February 2024, when an all-round experience with various vehicles is on offer. In the "KTM X-Bow Winter WISBI Challenge" on 6 and 27 January 2024, participants can qualify for the grand finale on 17 February.

A programme for the whole family

Two-wheeler fans are also firmly in the saddle at the Red Bull Ring in winter. Cold-resistant bikers are already looking forward to the "KTM Enduro Snow Attack". This winter highlight gets down to business four times. The indoor trial course in the pits, on the other hand, requires well thought-out moves. Beginners and professionals, adults and children - with special OSET bikes - are accompanied by experienced instructors. The lessons include track lanes, balance beams and boulders. Attractive prizes await amateur riders who demonstrate their talent at the "GASGAS Winter Trial Trophy" in January and February 2024. All information about the two-wheeler events can be obtained by emailing bike@redbullring.com

The youngest visitors to "Winter am Ring" will also get their money's worth with "Crazy Karts" (from the age of seven), Kids Racer, the "Hot Wire" game and the Pit Stop Game. A winter day at Spielberg is rounded off with the whole family with curling on a synthetic track or on the winter hiking trail to the bull in the centre of the Grand Prix circuit. The Bull's Lane offers culinary highlights with a mix of Styrian and international cuisine.

Details on the snow conditions and the range of winter driving experiences on offer will be provided from 8 December onwards by the traffic light system on the Red Bull Ring website, which is updated daily, and the winter hotline on +43 3577 202.

Winter-Event-Highlights 2023/2024*

06 January: KTM Enduro Snow Attack, KTM X-Bow Winter WISBI Challenge

13 January: GASGAS Winter Trial Trophy

21 January: KTM Enduro Snow Attack

27 January: GASGAS Winter Trial Trophy, KTM X-Bow Winter WISBI Challenge

28 January: Winter Adrenaline Day

10 February: GASGAS Winter Trial Trophy (final)

11 February: KTM Enduro Snow Attack

17 February: KTM Enduro Snow Attack (final)

17 February: KTM X-Bow Winter WISBI Challenge (final)

18 February: Winter Adrenaline Day

Opening hours

(Driving Centre, Offroad Car Track, Offroad Buggy Track, 4WD Test Track)

8 December 2023 - 25 February 2024*

Monday to Thursday: On request

Friday: 1 - 5 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 8 am - 5 pm

Special opening hours

Daily from 8 am - 5 pm:

Christmas holidays (26 - 30 December 2023)

Styrian semester break (19 February - 25 February 2024)

Engine rest from 12 - 13 o'clock

Days off: 15/24/25 December and 31 December 2023 - 4 January 2024



* Subject to changes

Enquiries and information

E-mail: fahrerlebnisse@redbullring.com

Telephone: +43 3577 202

Website of the Red Bull Ring