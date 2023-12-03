Christian Horner: Birthday party with a star-studded line-up

Christian Horner celebrated his 50th birthday on 16 November. The Briton, who has been team principal of the Red Bull Racing Team for 18 years, was once discovered by Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. Because Max Verstappen's boss was travelling with Formula 1 at the penultimate round of the World Championship in Las Vegas on his milestone birthday, it was not possible to celebrate in style.

The Briton now made up for this in his home country of Great Britain. The celebration took place at the gourmet restaurant St. Mount in London's Mayfair district. The party was organised by his wife Geri Horner. The former Spice Girl lured her husband to the party with the prospect of a romantic dinner.

The surprise was a success, as several star guests turned up to congratulate Horner. Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton was serenaded by icons Ron Wood (Rolling Stones) and Rod Stewart. Take That singer Gerry Barlow also sang on an electric piano and gave a solo performance.

Later, former Formula 1 circus director Bernie Ecclestone even dropped by with his wife Fabiana. The three-tiered Horner cake was appropriately labelled "World Champion". Ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner is also the mother of their son Monty (6). Horner and his wife Geri have been married for eight years.