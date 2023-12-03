Fred Vasseur: "Max Verstappen made no mistakes"
Max Verstappen has broken many records on his way to winning his third consecutive world championship title and has enjoyed an incredibly successful season. The 26-year-old Dutchman's performance has earned him plenty of praise, and not just from his own ranks. Fred Vasseur also recognised the strong performances of the Red Bull Racing star when looking back on this year's season.
The Ferrari team boss says of the old and new champion: "I think there is no doubt that he has had an outstanding season. In the first two or three rounds of the championship he was still in a duel with his team-mate Sergio Pérez, but after that he was in a league of his own. He didn't make any mistakes throughout the season."
"When Verstappen struggled, like in qualifying in Saudi Arabia, it was down to technique. He was always on the pace, made strong starts and didn't have any collisions - apart from the one in Vegas where he came into contact with George Russell." We remember: The unpleasant encounter did not prevent Verstappen from winning the second-to-last race of the season, but the Mercedes star was penalised for the collision.
Nevertheless, Vasseur does not consider the three-time world champion to be unbeatable. He is certain: "I don't want to say that we put him under pressure, that certainly wasn't the case in Abu Dhabi. But he had a bit more of a headwind than in Zandvoort, for example, or in other races where he ran away from the field. He has dominated the whole season, but like all drivers, he will probably make more mistakes when he feels more pressure."
"But this season nobody has really been able to put him under pressure, apart from us in the last two or three race weekends and in Singapore. And that's where Red Bull Racing probably made mistakes when setting up the car. But we were too far away to exert this pressure consistently," added the Frenchman.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12