Fred Vasseur: "Max Verstappen made no mistakes"

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur praises Max Verstappen for his strong performance this year. However, the Frenchman is convinced that if his team puts the Red Bull Racing star under pressure, the champion will also make mistakes.

Max Verstappen has broken many records on his way to winning his third consecutive world championship title and has enjoyed an incredibly successful season. The 26-year-old Dutchman's performance has earned him plenty of praise, and not just from his own ranks. Fred Vasseur also recognised the strong performances of the Red Bull Racing star when looking back on this year's season.

The Ferrari team boss says of the old and new champion: "I think there is no doubt that he has had an outstanding season. In the first two or three rounds of the championship he was still in a duel with his team-mate Sergio Pérez, but after that he was in a league of his own. He didn't make any mistakes throughout the season."

"When Verstappen struggled, like in qualifying in Saudi Arabia, it was down to technique. He was always on the pace, made strong starts and didn't have any collisions - apart from the one in Vegas where he came into contact with George Russell." We remember: The unpleasant encounter did not prevent Verstappen from winning the second-to-last race of the season, but the Mercedes star was penalised for the collision.

Nevertheless, Vasseur does not consider the three-time world champion to be unbeatable. He is certain: "I don't want to say that we put him under pressure, that certainly wasn't the case in Abu Dhabi. But he had a bit more of a headwind than in Zandvoort, for example, or in other races where he ran away from the field. He has dominated the whole season, but like all drivers, he will probably make more mistakes when he feels more pressure."

"But this season nobody has really been able to put him under pressure, apart from us in the last two or three race weekends and in Singapore. And that's where Red Bull Racing probably made mistakes when setting up the car. But we were too far away to exert this pressure consistently," added the Frenchman.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12