Charles Leclerc: Ferrari contract soon to be extended?
Ferrari actually wanted to fight for the world championship title again this year, but in the end the oldest GP racing team in the world only finished third in the constructors' championship. The title was once again secured by the Red Bull Racing Team and Max Verstappen. Mercedes finished in second place in the team table.
The two Ferrari stars were also unable to match last year's promising results: Charles Leclerc, who had finished the 2022 World Championship in second place, had to make do with fifth place. His team-mate Carlos Sainz, who finished fifth in last year's World Championship, ended up in 7th place.
Small consolation for the Spaniard: he brought the traditional Italian racing team its only win of the season this year with first place in Singapore. Nevertheless, the Spaniard's contract negotiations are proving difficult, report colleagues at the "Gazzetta dello Sport".
The bone of contention is the length of the contract. While Sainz, whose contract expires after the 2024 season, would like a two-year extension, the team is said to favour a one-year contract in order to be able to bring McLaren driver Lando Norris on board after 2025.
According to the Italian media, things are going much better for Leclerc. The Monegasque is set to sign a five-year contract after 2024, with his salary set to rise from an initial 25 million euros a year to 50 million euros. Like all salaries, these figures should of course be treated with caution, as the details of drivers' contracts are not normally disclosed.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12