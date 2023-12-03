Charles Leclerc: Ferrari contract soon to be extended?

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc is rumoured to be on the verge of extending his contract with the Maranello-based Scuderia. According to reports, the contract will include a substantial pay rise over the next few years.

Ferrari actually wanted to fight for the world championship title again this year, but in the end the oldest GP racing team in the world only finished third in the constructors' championship. The title was once again secured by the Red Bull Racing Team and Max Verstappen. Mercedes finished in second place in the team table.

The two Ferrari stars were also unable to match last year's promising results: Charles Leclerc, who had finished the 2022 World Championship in second place, had to make do with fifth place. His team-mate Carlos Sainz, who finished fifth in last year's World Championship, ended up in 7th place.

Small consolation for the Spaniard: he brought the traditional Italian racing team its only win of the season this year with first place in Singapore. Nevertheless, the Spaniard's contract negotiations are proving difficult, report colleagues at the "Gazzetta dello Sport".

The bone of contention is the length of the contract. While Sainz, whose contract expires after the 2024 season, would like a two-year extension, the team is said to favour a one-year contract in order to be able to bring McLaren driver Lando Norris on board after 2025.

According to the Italian media, things are going much better for Leclerc. The Monegasque is set to sign a five-year contract after 2024, with his salary set to rise from an initial 25 million euros a year to 50 million euros. Like all salaries, these figures should of course be treated with caution, as the details of drivers' contracts are not normally disclosed.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12