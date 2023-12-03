Honda Thanks Day: Big star line-up in Motegi

At the end-of-year celebration that Honda organises annually for motorsport fans in Japan, the stars of Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri met the Honda factory riders from the MotoGP World Championship.

As every year, Honda invited the motorsport-crazy fans in Japan to the big end-of-year celebration, which is held at the Twin Ring Motegi. In addition to the numerous Formula 1 and MotoGP fans, the stars of the two premier classes are also in attendance.

Champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez did not miss the opportunity to make a personal appearance. The two AlphaTauri crowd-pullers, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, were also a hit with the fans.

One star said goodbye to the Japanese team after a long and successful collaboration: eight-time motorbike world champion Marc Márquez thanked everyone for their years of support and took the opportunity to have Verstappen explain the 2021 world champion car to him in person.

Two-time SuperFormula champion Tomoki Nojiri had the honour of driving the GP racer and visibly enjoyed the drive. Tsunoda was also given a very special demo ride in the Brabham Honda BT16.

Five-time MX world champion Tim Gajser, on the other hand, showed a keen interest in Joan Mir's MotoGP bike, on which he also took a seat to the delight of the fans. The Red Bull Racing duo beat off the competition in the Kart Cup.