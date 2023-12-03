George Russell: "So many mechanics who are ill"

During the season finale in Abu Dhabi, George Russell spoke about the high workload of the increasingly long Formula 1 season. This takes its toll, emphasised the Mercedes driver.

The Formula 1 teams and their stars had to complete five race weekends in six weeks at the end of this year's season, which pushed some of them to their limits and beyond.

George Russell confirmed during the final test of strength in Abu Dhabi, which took place just a few days after the race in Las Vegas: "There are so many mechanics who are ill." And the Mercedes driver emphasised: "I think we drivers still have it best of all the people in the paddock, because we travel differently."

"We are in a very fortunate position. But everyone else in the paddock and the engineers in the factories are really struggling. You have to put up with the constant time zone changes and at some point your body no longer knows where you are. You eat at different times, live in different hotels, environments and time zones," the 25-year-old explained.

"It really messes you up physically," says Russell, who is hoping for improvement through measures such as the introduction of a shift system: "There's talk of deploying staff so that people aren't on duty for every race, and I think it would be good if that happened. I don't think it's sustainable for so many people to do 24 races a season, especially because the World Championship calendar still doesn't make much sense geographically."

