Toto Wolff: "Only Max Verstappen understood that"

The World Championship statistics prove that Max Verstappen has been in a league of his own this year. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said in Abu Dhabi what only the Red Bull Racing star has managed this year.

Max Verstappen's dominance this year was obvious: the Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team continued to set new records on his way to winning his third consecutive world championship title and ultimately enjoyed 19 victories this season and more than 1,000 laps in the lead. His team-mate Sergio Pérez was unable to keep up.

In the same car as Verstappen, the Mexican collected less than half as many points as his team-mate. That was enough to secure second place in the drivers' standings. Nevertheless, he could not hold a candle to the defending champion. There is a simple reason for this, Toto Wolff is certain.

The Team Principal of the Mercedes racing team explained in his press conference in Abu Dhabi: "It is difficult to understand why the performance of different drivers from different teams varies so much. You could see it this weekend with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, also with George (Russell, note) and Lewis (Hamilton, note) or Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris."

"The most obvious example is Pérez and Verstappen. Pérez is not a second slower than Max. What's the reason then? I think it's all about the grip of the tyres. If the car is in the working window and you have a solid base at the start of the weekend, then you can expect a good performance," emphasised the Viennese.

"But if you don't have that, then you simply have no performance, you're in no man's land. I have no explanation for this, except that only Max has understood how to ride on these tyres," added the 51-year-old.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12