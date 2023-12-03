Toto Wolff: "Only Max Verstappen understood that"
Max Verstappen's dominance this year was obvious: the Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team continued to set new records on his way to winning his third consecutive world championship title and ultimately enjoyed 19 victories this season and more than 1,000 laps in the lead. His team-mate Sergio Pérez was unable to keep up.
In the same car as Verstappen, the Mexican collected less than half as many points as his team-mate. That was enough to secure second place in the drivers' standings. Nevertheless, he could not hold a candle to the defending champion. There is a simple reason for this, Toto Wolff is certain.
The Team Principal of the Mercedes racing team explained in his press conference in Abu Dhabi: "It is difficult to understand why the performance of different drivers from different teams varies so much. You could see it this weekend with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, also with George (Russell, note) and Lewis (Hamilton, note) or Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris."
"The most obvious example is Pérez and Verstappen. Pérez is not a second slower than Max. What's the reason then? I think it's all about the grip of the tyres. If the car is in the working window and you have a solid base at the start of the weekend, then you can expect a good performance," emphasised the Viennese.
"But if you don't have that, then you simply have no performance, you're in no man's land. I have no explanation for this, except that only Max has understood how to ride on these tyres," added the 51-year-old.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12