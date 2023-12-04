Felipe Massa: With Riley Motorsports at Daytona

Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa will take part in the 24 Hours of Daytona classic in January 2024. The Brazilian will line up alongside Felipe Fraga, Gar Robinson and Josh Burdon for Riley Motorsports.

Felipe Massa has competed in 269 GP races, eleven of which he crowned with a victory. After the 2017 season, he retired from the World Championship, where he missed out on the title by just one point in 2008. He bore the defeat stoically at the time, but is now involved in a legal dispute with the FIA and the Formula 1 rights holders Formula One Management(all the details can be found here).

After his GP career, Massa raced in Formula E until 2020 and from 2021 onwards, he stepped on the gas in the Brazilian stock car series, in which he had already made two guest appearances in 2018. Now he wants to step on the gas again at the 24-hour classic in Daytona.

Together with his compatriot Felipe Fraga, IMSA LMP3 champion Gar Robinson and Josh Burdon, he will line up for the Riley Motorsports team. They will share the work behind the wheel of an Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2 car.

Massa announced his participation on social media. "I've always tried to do one of these big races in my career and this will be my first time competing with Riley Motorsports at Daytona, a very big and important team here in the US. I thank Gar for the invitation," explained the 42-year-old from São Paulo in the corresponding post.