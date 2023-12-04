Max Verstappen: Dream of Le Mans with Fernando Alonso
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is not interested in racing in the IndyCar series, as he explained during his appearance at the "Honda Thanks Day" in Motegi. However, taking part in the 24-hour classic at Le Mans appeals to him, as does the opportunity to step on the gas on a MotoGP bike. "Of course I would like to try out a MotoGP bike and I also enjoy the SuperGT cars," he revealed.
"I was allowed to ride one last year and that was great," said the Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team. "The SuperFormula cars are also great, they are the fastest cars apart from the Formula 1 racers and they look great," he added.
"But I would really like to race at Le Mans one day. I was there when my father was still competing. The atmosphere at the endurance races is overwhelming, there are so many people, even at night and at sunrise. I think it's really cool," enthused Verstappen.
The three-time world champion has already found his ideal team-mate in Fernando Alonso: "I've already spoken to Fernando about it and he said he would only race with me again. And I thought: 'Wow, that would be really cool'."
"The only problem is that there is no minimum weight requirement for the drivers at Le Mans and I'm quite heavy. So I have to find a lighter team-mate. But Fernando is quite light, so that would be very good," Verstappen added.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12