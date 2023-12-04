Max Verstappen: Dream of Le Mans with Fernando Alonso

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is not interested in any racing series other than the premier class. However, he would like to compete in the 24-hour race at Le Mans - together with GP veteran Fernando Alonso.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is not interested in racing in the IndyCar series, as he explained during his appearance at the "Honda Thanks Day" in Motegi. However, taking part in the 24-hour classic at Le Mans appeals to him, as does the opportunity to step on the gas on a MotoGP bike. "Of course I would like to try out a MotoGP bike and I also enjoy the SuperGT cars," he revealed.

"I was allowed to ride one last year and that was great," said the Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team. "The SuperFormula cars are also great, they are the fastest cars apart from the Formula 1 racers and they look great," he added.

"But I would really like to race at Le Mans one day. I was there when my father was still competing. The atmosphere at the endurance races is overwhelming, there are so many people, even at night and at sunrise. I think it's really cool," enthused Verstappen.

The three-time world champion has already found his ideal team-mate in Fernando Alonso: "I've already spoken to Fernando about it and he said he would only race with me again. And I thought: 'Wow, that would be really cool'."

"The only problem is that there is no minimum weight requirement for the drivers at Le Mans and I'm quite heavy. So I have to find a lighter team-mate. But Fernando is quite light, so that would be very good," Verstappen added.

