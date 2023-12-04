Red Bull Ring: 2024 season with many highlights

The 2023 season has only just ended, but motorsport fans are already looking ahead to next year. In 2024, a programme with many highlights awaits them again at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The highlights of next season at the Red Bull Ring will once again be the visits of the premier classes: In the summer, both the Formula 1 racing teams and the MotoGP teams will set up their impressive motorhomes in Spielberg, and the stars of the scene will battle for every centimetre of asphalt in front of a tranquil backdrop.

Anyone who wants to be part of the Formula 1 race weekend with its legendary supporting programme from 28 to 30 June 2024 should act quickly, as there is a huge rush for tickets for the 2024 Austrian GP. No wonder, as Styria not only offers thrilling action on the track, but also an extensive programme off the track.

Even when the MotoGP heroes are engaged in thrilling duels, Spielberg will be transformed into a motorsport stronghold where fans can enjoy live acts, stunt shows and autograph sessions in the "MotoGP Bike City" in addition to the action on the track. Discounted tickets for the "CryptoDATA Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria 2024", which will take place on the weekend of 18 August, are still available until 31 December.

One ticket for all the highlights

If, in addition to thrilling racing and wheel-to-wheel duels, paint swapping is also part of the fun, the DTM is at the start. Austria has also had a champion in the German cult series since 2023 with Thomas Preining. Fans are already looking forward to the next Austrian highlight (27 to 29 September), which will include the ADAC GT Masters as part of the supporting programme. Numerous Austrian drivers will line up for their home races at Spielberg and ensure a great atmosphere.

Fans can secure a ticket for the four highlight events at the Red Bull Ring. The Season Pass is the gateway to the Red Bull Ring Classics, Formula 1, MotoGP and DTM events.

The "Premium" option guarantees a place on the start-finish grandstand including a reserved parking space for Formula 1, MotoGP and DTM, while the "Standard" option guarantees a standing area for Formula 1 and MotoGP as well as a free choice of seats for the Red Bull Ring Classics and DTM. If you have your eye on standing or start-finish grandstand seats for Formula 1 that are currently unavailable, the Season Pass is the way to go. The motto here is also to be quick - the contingent is limited.

Details of the 2024 calendar, tickets for the highlight racing series and all information about the Red Bull Ring can be found on the Red Bull Ring website.