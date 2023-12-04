Honoured: Honour for Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri proved that he is a very special racing driver talent even before his promotion to Formula 1. The current McLaren driver won three consecutive races as a rookie in the junior classes Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3 and Formula 2. He then spent a year as a test and reserve driver.
At that time, Piastri was still part of the Alpine junior programme, but because the French initially wanted to place him with the moderately successful Williams team and only confirmed him as the successor to the two-time world champion when Fernando Alonso announced his departure, he signed a contract with the traditional McLaren racing team.
The British team did not regret having fought to sign Piastri until the arbitration board for contract disputes, as the 22-year-old from Melbourne managed to exceed their high expectations. He finished second in the sprint at his twelfth GP appearance in Belgium, was third on the podium after the GP in Japan and celebrated his first sprint win and second place in Sunday's race in Qatar.
Piastri thus crowned his first season in the premier class with ninth place in the world championship. The Australian was honoured with the Autosport Award as best rookie. The trophy was presented by two-time world champion Mika Häkkinen, and Piastri thanked him in a video message at the award ceremony.
