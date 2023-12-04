Honoured: Honour for Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri

The Formula 1 teams were already fighting over McLaren talent Oscar Piastri before his GP debut, and rightly so: the Australian exceeded the high expectations in his first year. He has now been honoured for this.

Oscar Piastri proved that he is a very special racing driver talent even before his promotion to Formula 1. The current McLaren driver won three consecutive races as a rookie in the junior classes Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3 and Formula 2. He then spent a year as a test and reserve driver.

At that time, Piastri was still part of the Alpine junior programme, but because the French initially wanted to place him with the moderately successful Williams team and only confirmed him as the successor to the two-time world champion when Fernando Alonso announced his departure, he signed a contract with the traditional McLaren racing team.

The British team did not regret having fought to sign Piastri until the arbitration board for contract disputes, as the 22-year-old from Melbourne managed to exceed their high expectations. He finished second in the sprint at his twelfth GP appearance in Belgium, was third on the podium after the GP in Japan and celebrated his first sprint win and second place in Sunday's race in Qatar.

Piastri thus crowned his first season in the premier class with ninth place in the world championship. The Australian was honoured with the Autosport Award as best rookie. The trophy was presented by two-time world champion Mika Häkkinen, and Piastri thanked him in a video message at the award ceremony.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12