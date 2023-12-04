Nicola Lacorte: New Alpine hopeful

The Alpine team has added a new talent to its junior squad: Nicola Lacorte will now be supported by the French racing team. The 16-year-old Italian claimed his first Formula 4 victory this year.

Nicola Lacorte is one step closer to his dream of becoming a professional racer: The Italian teenager has been accepted into the Alpine team's junior programme. The 16-year-old competed in the Italian Formula 4 and the Formula 4 Championship of the United Arab Emirates this year and impressed with two victories and four podium finishes.

Lacorte finished ninth overall in the Italian championship and fifth in the rookie classification. In the Arabian Formula 4, he finished the season in 24th place overall and ninth place in the rookie classification.

As the newest member of the Alpine junior squad, he will benefit from the experience of the Academy staff and the support of the Formula 1 team. Lacorte will also have access to the facilities at the Formula 1 factory in Enstone.

"It is a great pleasure for me to have been accepted into the Alpine team's development programme and to now have the opportunity to work with the Alpine Academy for the coming season and beyond. I am very grateful for the trust they have placed in me and I am sure that this opportunity will help me to further my career and develop both as a person and as a rider," explains the Italian.

Alpine's Interim Sports Director Julian Rouse says of the young racer's arrival: "It's great that Nicola is now joining our junior programme. We are constantly expanding the Alpine Academy programme and are always welcoming new talent to support them on their career path. We look forward to helping Nicola develop on and off the track and like all our young talent, Nicola will benefit from the support and knowledge of the Alpine Academy and Alpine's Formula 1 team."